Jalpaiguri Flash Flood: Mamata hands over job offer letters, Rs 1 lakh to 7 persons who saved lives

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday handed over job offer letters, cheques for Rs one lakh each and certificates of appreciation to seven persons who risked their lives to save people swept away by a flash flood earlier this month.

During an administrative review meeting at Malbazar in Jalpaiguri district, Banerjee also met family members of eight people who were killed in the flash flood on October 5 and handed over a cheque for Rs 2 lakh (as announced earlier) each and job offer letters.

“Today, I met family members of people who were killed in the flash flood in Mal River earlier this month. I am grateful to the locals who saved the lives of several people. I would like to thank them. Around 450 people were rescued from the river,” said Banerjee.

Out of the seven people, six were given offers of civic volunteer jobs while one, who has been a driver, was given the opportunity to work in a similar position at the local civic body as per his request.

The seven people are Soumen Chowdhury, Mohammed Manik, Manoj Munda, Dara Singh, Biswajit Biswas, Deepak Bodka and Amiya Mahato.

According to the state government, a total of 450 people were saved that day in a combined effort by locals, the state administration and the disaster management groups.

“An investigation has been started. If anyone is found guilty (for the flash flood incident), he will be punished. Jalpaiguri district is just next to Sikkim, Bhutan and Nepal. Sometimes they release water without informing us. Sikkim should inform us before releasing water. I also fought with DVC and asked them to stop releasing water from the dams without informing us. These are the issues the central government should take up at the international level. I would request our Chief Secretary to inform the Centre about this,” added Banerjee.

Meanwhile, Banerjee, who is on a four-day visit to north Bengal, also handed over offer letters to 53 people associated with folk arts of the neighbouring Alipurduar district.