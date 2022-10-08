Jalpaiguri flash flood: BJP delegation meets victims’ kin, demands strict action over ‘lapse’

A nine-member BJP delegation on Friday visited the Malbazar area of Jalpaiguri district and met with the families of those who were killed in a flash f lood in the Mal river during Durga idol immersion on Wednesday.

The delegation, including party MP Jayanta Roy, MLA Dipak Barman, party’s chief whip in West Bengal Assembly Manoj Tigga, demanded strong action against those who were responsible for the tragedy which claimed eight lives and injured several people.

“The state government and local administration should have ensured the safety and security of the devotees. This incident could have been averted had the administration took adequate safety measures. The administration should have been more careful. We met the families who lost their loved ones. We want justice for them,” said MP Roy.

Dilip Pandit, who lost his wife and son in the incident, lodged a complaint with the local police against the Mal Municipality and the state Irrigation Department alleging negligence on their part. “I have lost my family. The administration is responsible for this tragedy,” Pandit said.

Jalpaiguri District Magistrate Moumita Godara said that around 450 people were rescued from the river following the flash flood. The administration has stopped the rescue operation as no one is missing anymore, she said.

“No one is missing. The death toll so far is eight. Six people are still admitted to hospital. We stopped the rescue operation late last night. However, three rescue teams are still on the standby,” said the DM.

North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha criticised the BJP for making “baseless allegations” against the administration.

Advertisement

“The BJP delegation visited the area to indulge in cheap politics. The administration acted swiftly to rescue so many people. It was an accident which should not be politicised,” said Guha.

Following the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the incident. They also announced Rs 50,000 each to the injured.

The incident took place around 8.30pm when several people entered the river to take part in idol immersion. The sudden rise in the water level caught them unawares and several people were swept away. A few who took shelter on a raised, grassy area in the middle of the river were rescued.