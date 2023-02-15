scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Jalpaigur: CBI begins probe into teen’s death at juvenile home in Dec

The federal agency has registered an FIR before initiating the probe. The boy was found hanging in the juvenile home on December 15, with the police claiming that he died by suicide.

"I met him earlier on the day he was found dead. Later, we were told that he was found hanging," a cousin of the voctim said.
The CBI has started an investigation into the death of a 17-year-old boy at a government juvenile home in Jalpaiguri district in December last year.

The federal agency has registered an FIR before initiating the probe. The boy was found hanging in the juvenile home on December 15, with the police claiming that he died by suicide.

The victim’s family, however, blamed the police and the juvenile home staff for his death, alleging foul play in the matter. They had also approached the Jalpaiguri bench of the Calcutta High Court that directed the central agency to enquire the case.

The CBI has registered the FIR against unidentified officers at the police station concerned and the juvenile home staff. It is likely to question the police personnel and the juvenile home staff.

The 17-year-old was arrested on August 24, 2021, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The police investigated the case and filed a chargesheet in February last year.

“I met him earlier on the day he was found dead. Later, we were told that he was found hanging,” a cousin of the voctim said.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 03:58 IST
