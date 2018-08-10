‘Jail Bharo’ movement: 100 of our workers injured in police lathicharge, says CPM

CITU activists protest over farmer issues, in Kolkata on Thursday. (Express photo by Partha Paul) CITU activists protest over farmer issues, in Kolkata on Thursday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

The CPM has alleged that around a hundred of their workers were injured in police lathicharge across the state during the ‘Jail Bharo’ movement held Thursday.

The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), the farmers’ wing of the CPM, had given a call for ‘Jail Bharo’ movement across the state Thursday demanding proper implementation of the loan waiver scheme for farmers and over the state government’s stand on the minimum support price (MSP).

According to CPM, its workers who were detained by police, were later released. The party claimed that more than 100 workers were injured during clashes with policemen.

Speaking to reporters, CITU leader Subhas Mukherjee said, “We took to the streets to press our demands before the state government. We also asked them either fulfil our demand or put us in jail. During the movement, several of our workers were injured after the police resorted to lathicharge. They also used water canons in some places to stop us.”

A police officer said that a scuffle between them and the CPM workers broke out at several places after the latter tried to break barricades. Later, police detained the protesting workers to pacify them.

The clashes were mostly reported from north Bengal in districts such as South Dinajpur, Siliguri, Alipurduar, Madla, Cooch Behar. South Bengal districts such as Hoogly, Howrah, West Midnapore and North 24 Parganas also witnessed clashes.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App