TMC leader Jahangir Khan’s wife arrested over police station ‘attack plot’

The West Bengal Police have arrested Rejina Bibi, alias Sarina, wife of Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman Jahangir Khan, for allegedly planning to storm Falta police station. Her arrest comes days after Khan was arrested by a Special Task Force along the India-Nepal border on June 8.
According to police sources, Bibi was picked up from Bishnupur in South 24 Parganas district late Friday night. “She will be produced in court shortly,” a senior police officer said.
Bibi was plotting an attack on Falta police station to free Khan and has been booked under sections of the Arms Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police sources said.
On June 16, a group of men and women in Falta, Jahangir’s stronghold, staged a protest march against his arrest. The mob tried to barge into the police station, prompting police and central forces to baton-charge the crowd. So far, 25 people have been arrested in connection with the incident.
Later, addressing a government outreach programme in Falta, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said all those seen in the purported videos of the attack would not be spared. “I saw on television that some people, under the leadership of the mafia’s wife, tried to attack police personnel and paramilitary forces. The rule of law has been established in Falta. I will not allow hooliganism, militancy, or land grabbing here. No matter how big a mafia is, the BJP government will teach them a lesson,” he said. Adhikari later held a meeting with the Bengal police top brass over the incident and asked that strict action be taken.
Senior police sources alleged that Bibi had masterminded a plot to storm the police station. “Our investigation reveals that a strategy meeting was chaired by Jahangir’s wife a day before the incident. The plan was to mobilise hundreds of supporters at a designated spot 3 km away from Falta police station, and then launch an organised assault to secure Jahangir Khan’s release,” a senior police officer said.
The police are also evaluating video footage of the incident to make further arrests in the case.
Khan, who was to contest from the Falta Assembly seat, is known to be close to party MP Abhishek Banerjee. He has been named in several cases, including extortion.
After his arrest, the police paraded Khan on the streets of Falta.
Khan came to the limelight after he likened himself to the Allu Arjun character ‘Pushpa’ after a showdown with Uttar Pradesh DIG and Diamond Harbour poll observer Ajay Pal Sharma. “If he is Singham, I am Pushpa. I will not bow down,” Jahangir Khan said.
Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata.
Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects.
Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010.
Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting.
Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University.
Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More