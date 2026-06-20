TMC leader Jahangir Khan’s wife arrested over police station ‘attack plot’

On June 16, a group of men and women in Falta staged a protest against Jahangir Khan's arrest and tried to barge into the police station. (File Photo)

The West Bengal Police have arrested Rejina Bibi, alias Sarina, wife of Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman Jahangir Khan, for allegedly planning to storm Falta police station. Her arrest comes days after Khan was arrested by a Special Task Force along the India-Nepal border on June 8.

According to police sources, Bibi was picked up from Bishnupur in South 24 Parganas district late Friday night. “She will be produced in court shortly,” a senior police officer said.

Bibi was plotting an attack on Falta police station to free Khan and has been booked under sections of the Arms Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police sources said.