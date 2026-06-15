TMC leader Jahangir Khan paraded in Falta as police probe extortion, murder cases

Jahangir Khan was arrested last Monday from a hotel in Darjeeling’s Panitanki area, close to the Nepal border, where he had been hiding with his family for two days. (File Photo)

Trinamool Congress strongman Jahangir Khan was paraded on the streets of Falta in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district Sunday, second time in a week, by the local police as they continued investigations into multiple cases registered against him.

According to police sources, Khan, known as Pushpa, was taken to various locations for the reconstruction of crime scenes in connection with multiple cases related to extortion, murder, and criminal intimidation charges.

Videos that surfaced on social media showed Khan walking through local streets, wearing a black T-shirt and shorts, with his hands folded as he apologised to residents. In some clips, he was also seen holding his ears while speaking to people gathered along the route.