TMC leader Jahangir Khan paraded in Falta as police probe extortion, murder cases

Trinamool Congress strongman Jahangir Khan was paraded on the streets of Falta in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district Sunday, second time in a week, by the local police as they continued investigations into multiple cases registered against him.
According to police sources, Khan, known as Pushpa, was taken to various locations for the reconstruction of crime scenes in connection with multiple cases related to extortion, murder, and criminal intimidation charges.
Videos that surfaced on social media showed Khan walking through local streets, wearing a black T-shirt and shorts, with his hands folded as he apologised to residents. In some clips, he was also seen holding his ears while speaking to people gathered along the route.
According to police sources, Khan was taken to various locations as part of scene reconstruction exercises linked to several complaints lodged against him.
The police conducted a similar reconstruction on June 11 under heavy security, during which he was escorted through parts of Falta wearing a white T-shirt and shorts.
He was arrested last Monday, June 8, from a hotel in Darjeeling’s Panitanki area, close to the Nepal border, where he had been hiding with his family for two days. Khan went into hiding immediately after the Calcutta High Court vacated his interim protection from coercive action in connection with several FIRs against him.
According to police sources, seven First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered against Khan at the Falta Police Station.
Fresh probe into attack on Nadda convoy
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Meanwhile, sources in the Diamond Harbour police said a fresh investigation has been initiated into the alleged attack on the convoy of then BJP national president J P Nadda in December 2020.
Khan was among those named as accused in the FIR. A senior police officer said investigators would revisit the case and examine the role of all those named in the FIR.
Last month, the Howrah police publicly paraded a former TMC leader, Shamim Ahmed, accused in post-poll violence, a dismissed Home Guard arrested for extortion, and a local alleged gangster through the city streets.
Shamim Ahmed alias Borey, former Home Guard Shahin Molla alias Sunny, and gangster Akash Singh alias Don were taken through their neighbourhood in handcuffs, with some of them tied with ropes and dressed only in undershirts and boxer shorts.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More