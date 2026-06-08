TMC’s ‘Pushpa’ Jahangir Khan arrested by Bengal STF near Nepal border

The West Bengal Special Task Force has arrested Trinamool Congress leader Jahangir Khan, known as Pushpa, near the India-Nepal border after an extensive search operation (File photo).

The West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Jahangir Khan, popularly known as ‘Pushpa’, near the India-Nepal border Monday. Khan was the party’s candidate for the 2026 Assembly elections from the Falta constituency in South 24 Parganas.

According to STF sources, Khan had been hiding in a hotel close to the Nepal border for the past two days. The hotel reportedly belongs to one of his acquaintances. During the raid, the STF also seized a significant cache of documents from his possession.

STF sources revealed that Khan went into hiding immediately after the Calcutta High Court vacated his interim protection from coercive action in connection with several FIRs against him. When the police originally raided his house, they found he had absconded. To evade tracking, Khan had switched off his mobile phones and deleted his WhatsApp account, as per sources.