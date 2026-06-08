TMC’s ‘Pushpa’ Jahangir Khan arrested by Bengal STF near Nepal border

Jahangir Khan went into hiding immediately after the Calcutta High Court vacated his interim protection from coercive action in connection with several FIRs against him.

Written by: Tanusree Bose
2 min readKolkataJun 8, 2026 12:19 PM IST
Bengal TMC Jahangir KhanThe West Bengal Special Task Force has arrested Trinamool Congress leader Jahangir Khan, known as Pushpa, near the India-Nepal border after an extensive search operation (File photo).
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The West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Jahangir Khan, popularly known as ‘Pushpa’, near the India-Nepal border Monday. Khan was the party’s candidate for the 2026 Assembly elections from the Falta constituency in South 24 Parganas.

According to STF sources, Khan had been hiding in a hotel close to the Nepal border for the past two days. The hotel reportedly belongs to one of his acquaintances. During the raid, the STF also seized a significant cache of documents from his possession.

STF sources revealed that Khan went into hiding immediately after the Calcutta High Court vacated his interim protection from coercive action in connection with several FIRs against him. When the police originally raided his house, they found he had absconded. To evade tracking, Khan had switched off his mobile phones and deleted his WhatsApp account, as per sources.

However, investigators said he kept in touch with his family members and close associates. By tracking those numbers and analysing his frequent travel routes, the STF and local police deployed plainclothes teams to key locations. Khan was eventually spotted and apprehended by one of these undercover units. Legal procedures are currently underway to bring Khan back to Kolkata.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Tanusree Bose
Tanusree Bose

Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage. Experience  Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness. Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances. Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including: State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies. Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues. Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More

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