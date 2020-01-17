Jagdeep Dhankhar takes dig at Calcutta University V-C’s absence at Xavier’s convocation

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar presents ‘Mother Teresa International Award’ to Father Dominic Savio, Thursday. (PTI) Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar presents ‘Mother Teresa International Award’ to Father Dominic Savio, Thursday. (PTI)

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Thursday took a dig at the absence of Calcutta University (CU) Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee at the convocation of St Xavier’s College (Autonomous) here. Sources said Chakraborty Banerjee has taken ill.

During his address, the governor, who was the chief guest, turned to the vacant chair of the CU V-C at the convocation podium and said he has been informed that she has fallen ill.

Wishing Chakraborty Banerjee “a very speedy recovery”, the governor said, “I take the blame partly. Several places that I have gone to, some people take ill, I don’t dispute as people may fall ill in the right sense…As a parliamentary affairs, minister 30 years ago, I was also made to fall ill, though I was not,” he said.

The governor added he had hoped to see the CU V-C on the occasion, “particularly since Prof Asis Kumar Bandopadhyay, a former V-C of the university, has been honoured at this function.

Dhankhar then said, “She is a very gracious lady and has a positive approach. Whatever little interaction I had with her, I am sure she would be feeling her absence more than what we are feeling.”today and that goes to her credit,” he said.

Earlier during his visit to the CU in December last year, Dhankhar found the rooms of the V-C, pro-V-C and registrar locked and visited the library on his own.

The CU sources had then claimed the V-C had prior commitments.

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee had said on Sunday if necessary, the upcoming Calcutta University convocation on January 24 will be held without Governor Dhankhar as he has “consistently” made statements targeting the state government.

