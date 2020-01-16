Dhankhar stands by Arjuna arrow remark: I subscribe to Indian history and culture

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday stood by his Tuesday’s remark where he had said that arrows of Mahabharata’s Arjuna had nuclear power.

On Tuesday, Dhankhar had said, “Aeroplane was invented in 1910 or 1911 but if we get into our old scriptures… in Ramayana we had ‘uran khatola’ and in Mahabharata we had a situation where Sanjay narrated everything and not from the field. We had those arrows of Arjuna that had nuclear power. The world can no longer afford to ignore India.” Several people, including scientists, criticised Dhankhar for making such a comment.

Speaking to reporters outside The Asiatic Society in Kolkata on Wednesday, Dhankhar said, “So you don’t believe we were leaders in the world 4,000 years ago. You don’t believe that there was an uran khatola. You don’t believe that Sanjay gave the entire description to Dhritarashtra. You don’t believe that the arrows that Arjun used was so powerful and which can be compared with the best in different times. I subscribe to Indian history and Indian culture. I am proud of it.”

The Governor added, “It is so easy to say it is unscientific, but we have given to the world that it never had. The world is looking up to Indian languages and Sanskrit now. NASA is looking at it. No other language is as rich as Sanskrit and for scientific development. India for the first time is on the rise. Our Chandrayaan went very close to that. We were world leaders and we will be world leaders. If others have other ideas, then all I can do is appeal to them to read history, background and our rich culture. I believe in my speech and I believe in my background of science. Some people might take Ram to be a mythological figure but I don’t.”

Meanwhile, the Governor once again lambasted the state university vice-chancellors for not not attending his meeting and forming a council without taking him into confidence.

“It will help me. Rather than talking to all of them I can talk to that body. That (V-Cs not attending his meeting) I will address in two to three days. They might have some difficulties. I don’t know. Once I get to know all the situation I will comprehensively react. But not attending my meeting is not a healthy sign but may be there are reasons,” he said.

On demand of a section of students that Kolkata Port Trust should be named after Bengali social reformer Raja Ram Mohan Roy, Dhankhar said, “There is no dearth of great personalities in this country. If you select one name then some other name will crop up. Let us not create such a situation. It (Kolkata Port Trust) has been named after a great son of the soil who fought for the unity of the nation. A person who gave his life for Article 370. We are proud that Article 370 in 2019 was not in the Indian Constitution. It is a tribute to him. He became a vice-chancellor at a very young age.”

