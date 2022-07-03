Appointed V-C of Rabindra Bharati varsity after state govt nod: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Saturday said he appointed Mahua Mukherjee, professor in the department of dance at Rabindra Bharati University, as the vice-chancellor “based on the recommendation of the state government”, and therefore, he was within his rights to do so.

“Statement @AITCofficial -VC of Rabindra Bharati University appointment- reveals disconnect with Gov #MamataBanerjee. It is factually incorrect. Hence record set straight. Expect maturity & propriety from ruling party & Gov. Ever available for connect and interaction (sic),” Dhankhar tweeted, slamming TMC leaders for “making statements against him”.

Later, the Raj Bhavan came out with a press release, stating, “It is most unfortunate and grave impropriety that the ruling party TMC spokesperson has made a totally wrong statement as regards Governor/Chancellor making appointment of the Vice-Chancellor of Rabindra Bharati University. The stance that the ‘Governor did not bother to take into confidence the Education Minister and the Chief Minister before the announcement’, betrays ignorance of the law, as according to the enactments it is the prerogative of the Governor/Chancellor to appoint Vice Chancellors.”

Dhankhar’s appointment Mukherjee came in the backdrop of a Bill seeking to replace the Governor as the Chancellor of all state-run universities.

State Education Minister Bratya Basu later said a statement was issued to the Governor for the re-examination of the previous recommendation of the state government (on appointment to RBU VC) in view of the aforementioned Bill.