Jagdeep Dhankhar issues notice to V-C of Cooch Behar varsity

The Governor has threatened to remove Vice-Chancellor Debkumar Mukhopadhyay The Governor has threatened to remove Vice-Chancellor Debkumar Mukhopadhyay

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University Vice-Chancellor Debkumar Mukhopadhyay after he was not invited to the third convocation of the institute scheduled on Friday.

The Governor, who is also chancellor of all state universities, has threatened to remove Mukhopadhyay if he fails to reply to the notice within 14 days.

“Notice u/s 9 of Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University Act has been issued to VC Debkumar Mukhopadhyay – thus setting process for consideration of his removal from the office of VC. His response u/s section 9(7) of Act has been sought within 14 days and he may avail oral hearing,” tweeted Dhankhar.

The vice-chancellor was not available for comment.

The Governor had on Wednesday expressed his displeasure at not being invited to the ceremony while several ministers were called for the annual event. “Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University Convocation will be held on Feb 14. Ministers Partha Chatterjee, Goutam Deb, Rabindra Nath Ghosh and Binay Krishna Barman are invited for the convocation. The chancellor, who has right to preside, has just no information! Where are we heading!” he had tweeted.

In December last year, Dhankhar was prevented from attending the special convocation of Jadavpur University. Following the incident, he convened a meeting of vice-chancellors of state universities on January 13. However, no vice-chancellor turned up for the meeting at the Raj Bhavan. Last month, he faced protest from a section of students when he went to attend the annual convocation of Calcutta University at Nazrul Mancha. Due to the protest, he had to leave the venue without attending the programme.

