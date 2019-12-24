‘Total collapse of law,’ says Bengal Governor as CAA protesters stop him at Jadavpur University gate

Governor Dhankar appeals that a handful of people cannot be allowed to hold the system to hostage. (Source: Twitter/Jagdeep Dhankhar) Governor Dhankar appeals that a handful of people cannot be allowed to hold the system to hostage. (Source: Twitter/Jagdeep Dhankhar)

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Tuesday was stopped by anti-CAA protesters from entering Jadavpur University, where he had gone to attend its annual convocation. This comes a day after he was heckled and shown black flags twice at the university, which has been the epicentre of protests in the state against the amended Citizenship Act and NRC.

The governor, who is also the Chancellor of the university, was shown black flags by the protesters of the Trinamool Congress Employees’ Union as they raised “go back” slogans and showed placards that read “No NRC, No CAA”. Follow CAA protests LIVE

Witnessing the unrelenting protesters, the governor dialled Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das and later accused him of being a “silent spectator” to the unsavoury drama.

“We cannot allow such a system to be there….There can’t be complete lawlessness. There is a total collapse of rule of law,” PTI quoted a livid Dhankhar as saying while seated in his car before leaving the campus in a huff.

He said he was surprised how a small group of people could play “havoc” with the future of students. Dhankhar also said none of the protesters was a student, while expressing “shock and surprise” at the turn of events.

“The university administration is doing nothing at all. They must have control on their employees,” an angry and exasperated Dhankhar told reporters.

In a series of tweets, Dhankar lamented the lack of rule of law in the varsity campus and criticised the vice-chancellor for being a silent spectator. “At Jadavpur University so that the students may get their degrees and enjoy the fruits of their labour and contribute to society. Unfortunately, the way to the venue in the University is blocked. Unwholesome. No affirmative role by concerned in sight. Worrisome situation,” Dhankar said in a tweet.

At Jadavpur University so that the students may get their degrees and enjoy the fruits of their labour and contribute to society. Unfortunately the way to the venue in the University is blocked. Unwholesome. No affirmative role by concerned in sight. Worrisome situation. — Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 24, 2019

“A painful scenario that the Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor is oblivious deliberately of his obligations and looking for alibis. He is presiding total collapse of rule of law. Ruinous state of affairs,” he added.

A painful scenario that the Jadavpur University Vice Chancellor is oblivious deliberately of his obligations and looking for alibis. He is presiding total collapse of rule of law. Ruinous state of affairs. — Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 24, 2019

In a tweet directed at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Dhankar said, “@MamataOfficial Am surprised that inspite of my directive to VC to go by rule book and abide by my direction as regards Convocation, the same has been started. In utter helplessness, as of now, I am leaving the Jadavpur University campus. Those concerned must soul search.”

.@MamataOfficial. Am surprised that inspite of my directive to VC to go by rule book and abide by my direction as regards Convocation, the same has been started. In utter helplessness as of now I am leaving the Jadavpur University campus. Those concerned must soul search. — Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 24, 2019

On Saturday, Jadavpur University’s Executive Council had decided to defer its special convocation, scheduled to be held on December 24, over fears that those opposing the new citizenship law would disrupt the event.

Calling the postponement “invalid and illegal”, Dhankar Sunday directed JU Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das to go ahead with the programme, failing which would lead to “serious consequences”.

The governor has been at loggerheads with the TMC government led by Mamata Banerjee on a number of issues, including the anti-CAA protests being the latest. Last week, he had criticised the TMC government for their advertisement against the implementation of NRC and CAA in the state. Calling the advertisement “unconstitutional”, he had asked CM Banerjee to withdraw it, arguing that government can’t use public money for such campaigns.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd