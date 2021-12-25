West Bengal: Jagdeep Dhankhar gives assent to Howrah civic bill

STATE ADVOCATE General S N Mookherjee on Friday informed the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court that Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has given his assent to a bill for excluding areas of erstwhile Bally municipality from Howrah Municipal Corporation. The Governor had earlier sent the bill back to the state government for reconsideration. The development comes a day after West Bengal State Election Commission (WBSEC) told Calcutta High Court that it wants to conduct the election to the remaining civic bodies in the state in two phases.

According to the state poll panel, the first phase will be held on January 22 for elections to municipal corporations of Howrah, Biddhannagar, Chandannagar, Asansol, and Siliguri. The second phase will be held on February 27 for election to 109 municipalities.

The Advocate General has told the High Court that they had proceeded with the schedule on the assumption that the Bill would receive the Governor’s assent in time and accordingly separate dates were assigned for Howrah and Bally civic body polls. It was also mentioned that if the Governor’s assent was not received in time, then the election to the Howrah civic body will be excluded from the first phase. However, in an unexpected move, Dhankhar gave his assent to the bill.

Meanwhile, West Bengal State Election Commissioner Saurav Das called on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday and discussed issues related to pending municipal polls in the state. “WB State Election Commissioner Shri Saurav Das called on Governor West Bengal Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today at Raj Bhavan, Kolkata. Issues relatable to Municipal Elections @MamataOfficial were traversed,” Dhankhar tweeted.