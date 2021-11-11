Jagdeep Dhankhar, Amit Mitra war of words on success of BGBS escalates

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday asked Amit Mitra to clarify in which part of West Bengal are projects worth over Rs 12.30 lakh crore being executed as claimed by the former state finance minister, in fresh escalation of a verbal duel between them over investments received by the state from five editions of Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS).

Mitra, who has been appointed chief economic advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after he relinquished the finance portfolio last week, had on Wednesday refuted Dhankhar’s accusation that he had not responded to queries on investments proposed in the five editions of BGBS, saying he had given details of these in a letter to the governor.

“I urge Mamata Banerjee government’s chief economic advisor to state where in his four-page letter it is specified in which part of Bengal investments worth over Rs 12.30 lakh crore, as claimed in five editions of BGBS, are being implemented,” Dhankhar wrote on Twitter.

He also asked which companies are investing and the current progress of such projects.

“I also urge him to clarify how many jobs have been created from such investments,” Dhankhar said in a video attached to a tweet where he asked Mitra to answer queries made by him in August, 2020.

Dhankhar claimed that Mitra’s four-page letter to him in September, 2020, did not have any information sought by him.

In a letter to Banerjee in August, 2020, Dhankhar had said that the then governor had in his address to the West Bengal Assembly on February 1, 2019, indicated that the previous versions of the BGBS had been “resounding success with combined investment proposals to the tune of nearly Rs 10 lakh crore of which more than 50 per cent is under implementation.”

Dhankhar had on Tuesday called upon the Mamata Banerjee government to come out with a white paper on BGBS reflecting the facts on investment made in the state.

He had tweeted that ground reality belies the claims of resounding success of these editions.

Responding to Dhankhar’s accusation, Mitra tweeted on Wednesday, “It is shocking that he seeks response when I had officially responded with a 4 page letter on Summits, giving data on investment offers UNDER IMPLEMENTATION, EMPLOYMENT generation etc.”

The Trinamool Congress government is preparing for another edition of BGBS early next year.