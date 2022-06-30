Take unconstitutional remark on BJP back: Governor Dhankar to CM Banerjee

GOVERNOR JAGDEEP Dhankhar on Wednesday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, asking her to withdraw a remark she made against the BJP during a public meeting in Asansol on Tuesday.

The Governor’s move came hours after a 10-member BJP delegation met him at the Raj Bhawan and demanded stern action against Mamata for calling for a “jihad” against the BJP on July 21 – a day that the ruling party (TMC) observes as Martyr’s Day.

“Ten Member Delegation @BJP4Bengal led by Hon’ble LOP @SuvenduWB in a representation sought stern action against Hon’ble CM for her unconstitutional statement to start’ jihad against the BJP from 21 July, 2022’. Am calling upon CM to withdraw this most unfortunate statement,” Dhankhar tweeted.

Posting a copy of his letter, Dhankhar said, “The statement has no place in a society governed by rule of law, and least expected from one under constitutional oath to abide by it. Taking strong exception to this, have written to Hon’ble CM to withdraw the statement and respond. Declaring “Jihad” against a political party is constitutional anarchy and decimation of democracy that cannot be countenanced. Am sure wiser counsel will prevail & Hon’ble CM would regretfully withdraw the statement earliest. Such a pernicious stance is antithetical to democracy.”

Addressing a public meeting in Asansol on Tuesday, Banerjee said, “July 21 is round the corner. We pay respect to our martyrs on thay day. This year on July 21, we call for jihaad against the BJP.”

The July 21 Martyr’s Day programme is the TMC’s flagship annual political event. Every year on July 21, TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting in the heart of Kolkata to commemorate 13 people who were killed during a demonstration by the West Bengal Youth Congress — then led by Mamata Banerjee — on July 21, 1993. For the past two years, the rally could not be held due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In his letter to Banerjee, Dhankhar wrote, “The statement, revealed in the video, is most unfortunate and indicates constitutional anarchy. It defies logic and reason as to how one under the Oath of Constitution and holding the position of Chief Minister could make such pernicious declaration of jihad against a political party. This is death-knell of democracy and rule of law. Nothing can be more authoritarian and undemocratic.”

He added, “I cannot but take the strongest possible exception to your statement . To subserve democratic values and constitutionalism, you are urged to withdraw this unconstitutional declaration of ‘jihad’ against the BJP on July 21. I would appreciate your immediate response.”

After meeting the Governor, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, who led the BJP delegation, said: “We are very concerned about what the CM said yesterday in a public meeting. We sought the Governor’s intervention and strong action must be taken against her for making such a statement.”