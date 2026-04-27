Hours before PM Modi’s rally, jawan shot at in BJP-Trinamool clash in Bengal’s Jagatdal

Residents alleged that some people backed by the Trinamool Congress attacked the residence of Arjun Singh, the BJP candidate from Barrackpore and Pawan Singh’s father, during which shots were fired. Video grab

Violent clashes broke out in Jagatdal in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district late Sunday, just two days before the second phase of polling and hours ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled rally, during which several people, including a Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) jawan, were injured.

The police have arrested four people, including a TMC councillor, in connection with the violence. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has sought a detailed report on the matter.

While Central forces were deployed late at night to restore order, as of Monday morning, the situation in the area remains tense. A heavy police contingent has been deployed, and a massive search operation is underway to trace the vice-chairman of Bhatpara.