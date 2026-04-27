Hours before PM Modi’s rally, jawan shot at in BJP-Trinamool clash in Bengal’s Jagatdal

Residents alleged that some people backed by the Trinamool Congress attacked the residence of Arjun Singh, the BJP candidate from Barrackpore and Pawan Singh’s father, during which shots were fired. Video grab
Violent clashes broke out in Jagatdal in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district late Sunday, just two days before the second phase of polling and hours ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled rally, during which several people, including a Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) jawan, were injured.
The police have arrested four people, including a TMC councillor, in connection with the violence. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has sought a detailed report on the matter.
While Central forces were deployed late at night to restore order, as of Monday morning, the situation in the area remains tense. A heavy police contingent has been deployed, and a massive search operation is underway to trace the vice-chairman of Bhatpara.
Residents alleged that some people backed by the Trinamool Congress attacked the residence of Arjun Singh, the BJP candidate from Barrackpore and Pawan Singh’s father, during which shots were fired.
The violence began at Atchala Bagan in Jagatdal, where supporters of the BJP and TMC clashed. Tensions escalated when BJP candidate Rajesh Kumar went to a police station to file a complaint. The BJP alleged that TMC supporters pelted stones outside the station.
According to the BJP, the situation worsened when TMC workers later attacked the residence of Pawan Singh. It was during this incident that the CAPF jawan was shot. The injured jawan, Yogesh Sharma, was part of the security detail of BJP candidate and outgoing Bhatpara MLA Pawan Singh. Sharma sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to the hospital.
“It started when we were putting up banners to welcome PM Modi. We protested when some goons hurled verbal abuses. The police intervened. When we went to file a complaint at the police station, Trinamool supporters surrounded the building. My father, who was there, got into an altercation. Soon after, TMC goons attacked our house and hurled bombs,” said incumbent MLA Pawan Singh.
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Meanwhile, the BJP claimed that Arjun Singh was also injured in a clash with Trinamool.
However, Amit Gupta, the TMC candidate from the Bhatpara constituency, claimed that one of their party workers was assaulted first. Gupta said BJP leader Arjun Singh and his followers attacked the TMC workers when they went to protest.
The TMC has not issued an official statement on the incident so far.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More