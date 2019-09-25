Jadhavpur University row: Three ABVP workers held

Hours after AVBP workers clashed with police in Kolkata against the manhandling of Union minister Babul Supriyo in Jadavpur University last Thursday, three members of the RSS students’ wing were arrested from their homes on Monday night on charges of attacking police and illegal gathering.

The three have been identified as Suraj Singh, Subrata Haldar and Shani Mondal.

“Three ABVP supporters have been arrested,” said a police officer.

Police had registered a case against six ABVP members after three police personnel were injured in stone-pelting.

“The ABVP members were picked up in the middle of the night. It’s undemocratic attitude,” Subir Haldar, state vice-president of ABVP, said on Tuesday.