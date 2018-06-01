Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Jadavpur University Vice Chancellor files complaint over fake email ID

The complaint states that someone else has created an account in his name and is sending frivolous emails seeking professional and personal help,

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Updated: June 1, 2018 3:49:58 am
Vice Chancellor, Suranjan Das, has lodged a complaint in connection with a fake email ID operating in his name. (Representational photo)
Kolkata: Vice Chancellor of Jadavpur University, Suranjan Das, has lodged a compalinant in connection with a fake email ID operating in his name. “The complaint states that the complainant has an account with Yahoo while someone else has created an account in his name with Hotmail and is sending frivolous emails seeking professional and personal help,” said DC (Headquarters) Amit Javalgi.

