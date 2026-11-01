Student alleges sexual harassment by staffer at Kolkata’s Jadavpur University

A female student of Kolkata’s Jadavpur University has complained to the vice-chancellor that a staff member sexually harassed her at the Technology Bhawan building on the campus.

According to the complaint, the student was sitting on the staircase of the building’s seventh floor along with her friends on Friday evening. All of them but the complainant went downstairs when they heard someone shouting at them from the fifth floor. The staff member then reached near the student, asked her for her name, department, and phone number, took her to the sixth floor, and allegedly sexually harassed her.

After the student narrated the incident to her friends later, they confronted the staff member once he came downstairs, leading to a heated altercation.