Jadavpur University reaches out to alumni seeking funds to tackle ‘financial crunch’

At a time when Jadavpur University earned the distinction of being the only state-run varsity from India to feature in the QS Sustainability World Ranking-2023, the institution’s authorities have reached out to its alumni seeking funds to combat the “financial crunch”.

The university was at an overall eighth position from India.

JU Vice-chancellor Suranjan Das has written to an association of former students seeking financial help saying that “government funding, both state and central, is becoming extremely inadequate” for the varsity.

In a letter to the Global Jadavpur University Alumni Foundation on October 24, the vice-chancellor wrote, “In recent years, we are facing considerable financial restraints to maintain our academic excellence, especially in science and technology. To meet the challenges of global knowledge economy, we require to constantly upgrade our infrastructure, improve student-teacher ratio and join the process of the internationalisation of higher education.”

Prof Das added, “Being a public university, we primarily depend on government funding for organising the teaching-learning process. I appeal to you to mobilise financial support for the university to enable it to maintain and improve the infrastructure and strengthen our ability to compete at national and international levels.”

On Friday, the vice-chancellor also wrote to Mamata Banerjee government asking for funds. JU pro vice-chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharya said, “We are not getting adequate funds from the state government to keep up with the increasing expenditure. The grants from the Centre have stopped too. The university is going through a financial crunch. We have appealed to the alumni for funds. Now we have appealed to the state government as well. The state government’s funds are is not enough because the cost of various things have increased after the Covid-19 pandemic.”

State education minister Bratya Basu was not available for comments.