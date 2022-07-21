Jadavpur University Pro V-C found dead at his Kolkata house

Jadavpur University (JU) Pro Vice-Chancellor Samantak Das was found dead at his residence in south Kolkata on Wednesday, police said.

He was rushed to the Bangur Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The police have sent the body for post-mortem examination. Das was suffering from depression for the last few days, it is learnt.

University officials said when Prof Das did not come to his office in the morning, a car was sent to pick him up regarding some work. But he did not respond to knocks on his door. Later, the neighbours broke the door open to find his body hanging from the ceiling.

An official from the Regent Park police station said, “We have sent the body for autopsy. We are also conducting necessary investigation into the matter.”

Students and faculty members gathered on the campus to mourn the death of Das whose wife had died by suicide a few years back.

University Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das said, “The Jadavpur University family today lost one of its most important functionaries who had been a prominent face of the institution. His death is a great loss and has created a void that cannot be filled.”

JU’s Arts Faculty Students Union said, “We are absolutely heartbroken at the untimely demise of Prof Samantak Das.”