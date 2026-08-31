A day after whitewash, Left student bodies repaint Jadavpur University walls with political graffiti in Kolkata

Within hours after the allegedly controversial graffiti were whitewashed on the Jadavpur University walls, several Left student organisations repainted the political slogans in a bid to “reclaim” the varsity walls.

On Sunday evening, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), the students’ wing of CPI(M), also wrote the name of the outfit and date “28.02.2027” as part of its “Reclaim the Wall” campaign and stated the date as the deadline by which they vowed to reclaim the varsity walls. According to SFI, they also plan to write the “Free Palestine” slogans and paint the Palestinian flag on a wall of Meghnad Saha Bhavan, an academic building which had been whitewashed.

The local committee of SFI on Sunday evening also released a poster carrying the message: “Take Back Your Walls”, and wrote on a wall a quote by Karl Marx: “We have no compassion/And we ask no compassion from you/When our turn comes, we shall not make excuses for the terror”.

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Chiranjib Bhattacharjee, Vice Chancellor of Jadavpur University said, “Those who are doing this, I have a question. In these 20-30 years of social media, how important are these wall graffiti? I do not support this writing and wiping cycle. We should keep the campus clean. We have not wiped off all the wall graffiti but only those which can hurt the sentiments of others.”

The controversy comes against the backdrop of a recent clash between members of the ABVP and Left student organisations at the university.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday criticised wall writings at the university’s Arts Faculty, questioning the presence of slogans such as “Red salute to Kishenji” and “Kashmir wants freedom” on the campus. Kishenji was a top Maoist leader who was killed by the police in 2011.

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Adhikari has described such slogans as objectionable and likened them to “garbage”, arguing that such a culture had no place in a “centre of excellence” such as JU.

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On August 24, Adhikari had also posted a video on his X handle in which he objected to graffiti reading “Fascists do not deserve Democracy, They deserve a bullet in the head” and “Break fascists with Red”.

On Saturday, two university staff along with two daily-wage labourers were seen whitewashing the walls around the campus. It took nearly six hours to whitewash the graffiti on the walls of Aurobindo Bhavan, the main administrative building, mechanical engineering department, electrical engineering department, Prayukti Bhavan, Technology Bhavan, Central library, PG Science building, World View, and Nazrul Bhavan.