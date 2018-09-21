Follow Us:
Friday, September 21, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

Jadavpur University to confer honorary degree on Mary Kom

The degree will be conferred during 63rd Annual Convocation of the university, to be held on December 24. 

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Updated: September 21, 2018 5:16:52 am
The degree will be conferred during 63rd Annual Convocation of the university, to be held on December 24.

Jadavpur University authorities have decided to confer honorary DLitt on Olympian boxer Mary Kom. “We had decided to confer the honorary DLitt on Sachin Tendulkar. But recently he has sent us a mail mentioning that he will not be able to accept the honour citing nitigoto (ethical) reasons,” Suranjan Das, Jadavpur University, Vice-Chancellor said.

“He mentioned that he don’t accept such honour from any university… He meant since he hasn’t earned it, it would not be right for him to accept the DLitt” he said. The university officials informed the matter to Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi, the chancellor of the university, and decided to confer the honorary DLitt on Mary Kom. The degree will be conferred during 63rd Annual Convocation of the university, to be held on December 24.

