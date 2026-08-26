Jadavpur University clashes: Another panel member quits; cops seek CCTV clips

The committee set up to inquire into last week’s clashes between the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) at Kolkata’s Jadavpur University lost another member on Tuesday with the resignation of Arunasis Goswami, vice-chancellor of Babasaheb Ambedkar Education University.

Goswami’s resignation came days after the committee’s chairman, Prof Shubha Shankar Sarkar, vice-chancellor of Netaji Subhas Open University, quit following objections from a teachers’ organisation affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) over his past association with the West Bengal Central School Service Commission, which was mired in corruption allegations during the Mamata Banerjee government.

According to Jadavpur University sources, Goswami conveyed his decision in an email to Vice-Chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharya. He is learnt to have stated that he would not be able to serve on the committee owing to his administrative and other important responsibilities at Babasaheb Ambedkar Education University.

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Clashes broke out on the campus late on the night of August 19 over the SFI allegedly holding a general body meeting of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology Students’ Union. On August 20, both the ABVP and SFI organised protest rallies, resulting in scuffles with the police

The police registered a case against unknown persons and “outsiders” for allegedly forcibly entering the university campus and indulging in arson, vandalism, and intimidation.

On Wednesday, the police visited the campus and had a meeting with the acting registrar for over an hour. They are learnt to have sought CCTV footage from the university authorities, covering the time from before the general body meeting began and until both protest rallies were held.

Police sources said they would question the university’s security guards if necessary.

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Earlier, on Monday, the university decided to appoint retired Calcutta High Court judge Pranab Kumar Chatterjee as the new chief of the inquiry committee. The committee’s first meeting is scheduled for Thursday.

Meanwhile, university authorities said doctors advised Vice-Chancellor Bhattacharya to rest for three days after he fell while leaving the campus on Monday evening. “His right knee and the ligament of his left leg were injured. Thus he has been advised complete bed rest,” an official said.

Esha Das, a student, said the vice-chancellor fell during a meeting with students and that they had sought another meeting with him.

“Some of our demands were accepted. But several are still pending… The first meeting of the investigation committee is on the 27th. That will be our focus. If our demands are not met and security is not ensured, we will launch a larger agitation,” Das said.

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The police are also looking at whether there was any planning, instigation, or organised role behind the clashes. They are trying to ascertain who was already present on the university premises and who came from outside on the day of the clashes.