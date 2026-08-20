3 min readKolkataUpdated: Aug 20, 2026 04:43 PM IST
Jadavpur University saw clashes between ABVP and SFI members in Kolkata after a campus altercation, with heavy police deployment following rival protest rallies. (Screengrabs from a video of the clash)
Both organisations called opposing protest rallies in response to the initial clash. ABVP marchers set off from Golpark toward Gate 4 of the campus, while SFI members organised a rally from the Jadavpur 8B bus stand.
Although the police attempted to stop the ABVP march near the Jadavpur police station, protesters broke through barricades to reach the university’s outer gates. Meanwhile, the police barricaded SFI demonstrators near the 8B bus stand; when SFI activists breached the barrier, officers pushed them back, leading to a scuffle.
SFI leaders, including all-India joint secretary Dipsita Dhar and West Bengal state secretary Debanjan Dey, were present at the scene. SFI members alleged that a police lathi-charge left at least one supporter badly injured.
ABVP supporters climbed the university’s locked main gates while shouting “Vande Mataram”. Inside, SFI and Democratic Students’ Organisation (DSO) activists stood behind banners, alleging that ABVP members threw eggs and water bottles at them over the gates. During the commotion, the university’s emblem on the gate was partially damaged.
SFI protesters later formed a human chain at the 8B bus stand. Dey demanded a legal investigation into the incident and called for the arrest of a local BJP MLA, accusing her of instigating the violence the previous night.
Political reactions
BJP state president and MP Shamik Bhattacharya distanced the party leadership from the incident, stating that ABVP operates independently and that off-campus law-and-order issues fall under the purview of the Education Minister and the Chief Minister, who holds the Home portfolio.
Story continues below this ad
In a statement, the Kolkata police detailed the sequence of events leading up to Thursday’s chaos. According to the police, the conflict began around 9 pm Wednesday during a Faculty of Engineering and Technology Students’ Union (FETSU) general body meeting at Arbindo Bhawan, where Left-wing students attempted to form a union unilaterally.
ABVP leaders Diptiman Kar and Nikhil Das opposed the move, leading to a fight that left both ABVP members injured and hospitalised. Around midnight, MLA Sarbari Mukherjee arrived at the Jadavpur police station with supporters, where student Aritra Sarkar filed a written complaint against 11 people.
Following a Dial 100 call and a request from the pro-vice-chancellor, the police entered the campus late Wednesday night to clear outsiders and disperse approximately 50 to 60 people gathered inside Arbindo Bhawan, where torn and burned festoons were found. The police confirmed that Sarkar’s filing remains the sole complaint lodged regarding the incident so far.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More