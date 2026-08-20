Jadavpur University tensions escalate as ABVP, SFI clash with Kolkata police

Jadavpur University saw clashes between ABVP and SFI members in Kolkata after a campus altercation, with heavy police deployment following rival protest rallies. (Screengrabs from a video of the clash)

A heavy police force was deployed outside Jadavpur University in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon following violent clashes between members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI). The unrest erupted hours after an initial altercation between the rival groups during a student union general body meeting on campus.

Both organisations called opposing protest rallies in response to the initial clash. ABVP marchers set off from Golpark toward Gate 4 of the campus, while SFI members organised a rally from the Jadavpur 8B bus stand.

Although the police attempted to stop the ABVP march near the Jadavpur police station, protesters broke through barricades to reach the university’s outer gates. Meanwhile, the police barricaded SFI demonstrators near the 8B bus stand; when SFI activists breached the barrier, officers pushed them back, leading to a scuffle.