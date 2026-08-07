Kolkata’s Jadavpur Railway Station Upgrade: Mini mart, new passenger facilities planned

Redevelopment of Jadavpur Railway Station: Kolkata’s Jadavpur railway station is set to receive a major infrastructure upgrade with a new mini mart and more passenger facilities. The redevelopment is expected to improve passenger experience and modernise station amenities. The station falls under the administrative jurisdiction of Eastern Railway’s Sealdah Division.

According to Shibram Majhi, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Eastern Railway, the upgradation work aims to transform Jadavpur station into a modern hub that improves passenger convenience while supporting local businesses. He said the initiative will provide organized commercial spaces for small vendors along with upgraded station infrastructure, helping promote local entrepreneurship and offering a better travel experience.