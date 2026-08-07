Kolkata’s Jadavpur Railway Station Upgrade: Mini mart, new passenger facilities planned

Redevelopment of Jadavpur Railway Station: Kolkata’s Jadavpur railway station is set to receive a major infrastructure upgrade with a new mini mart and more passenger facilities. The redevelopment is expected to improve passenger experience and modernise station amenities. The station falls under the administrative jurisdiction of Eastern Railway’s Sealdah Division.
“The spatial plan guarantees a comfortable, well-ventilated environment by reserving 20% to 30% of the area for smooth passenger circulation, walkways, and beautification, alongside allocating 5% to 20% for essential public amenities like restrooms and dedicated parking facilities. This contract has been awarded for a tenure of 10 years and will generate Non-Fare Revenue (NFR) for the Railways,” the Railway official said.
Story continues below this ad
Apart from the Mini Mart, the station upgrade includes a new ticket booking office, a modern Foot Over Bridge (FOB) with lifts, and improved circulating areas on both sides of the station.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More