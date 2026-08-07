Kolkata’s Jadavpur Railway Station Upgrade: Mini mart, new passenger facilities planned

Jadavpur Railway Station is set for a major upgrade with a mini mart and new passenger facilities. Check the planned amenities and redevelopment details.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Aug 8, 2026 10:14 AM IST
Jadavpur Railway Station to get mini mart, enhanced passenger amenities (Image: Eastern Railway)Jadavpur Railway Station to get mini mart, enhanced passenger amenities (Image: Eastern Railway)
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Redevelopment of Jadavpur Railway Station: Kolkata’s Jadavpur railway station is set to receive a major infrastructure upgrade with a new mini mart and more passenger facilities. The redevelopment is expected to improve passenger experience and modernise station amenities. The station falls under the administrative jurisdiction of Eastern Railway’s Sealdah Division.

According to Shibram Majhi, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Eastern Railway, the upgradation work aims to transform Jadavpur station into a modern hub that improves passenger convenience while supporting local businesses. He said the initiative will provide organized commercial spaces for small vendors along with upgraded station infrastructure, helping promote local entrepreneurship and offering a better travel experience.

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Jadavpur Railway Station to get makeover

The Railway official said the project will bring retail shops, essential services, and daily-use products under one roof. It aims to improve convenience for passengers and visitors while also enhancing the overall look of the station.

He added that Eastern Railway has planned to develop, operate and maintain a Mini Mart over an area of 3,045 square metres at Jadavpur railway station.

“Beyond passenger convenience, the project puts a strong emphasis on empowering local vendors and generating legal, organized employment opportunities,” the CPRO said.

To support small businesses, at least 50 per cent of the total area has been reserved for small shops, kiosks and stalls, with each unit limited to 80 sq ft. Up to 25 per cent of the space will be used for larger retail outlets.

“The spatial plan guarantees a comfortable, well-ventilated environment by reserving 20% to 30% of the area for smooth passenger circulation, walkways, and beautification, alongside allocating 5% to 20% for essential public amenities like restrooms and dedicated parking facilities. This contract has been awarded for a tenure of 10 years and will generate Non-Fare Revenue (NFR) for the Railways,” the Railway official said.

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Apart from the Mini Mart, the station upgrade includes a new ticket booking office, a modern Foot Over Bridge (FOB) with lifts, and improved circulating areas on both sides of the station.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

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