Jadavpur MP Mimi Chakraborty to interact with COVID19 survivor on Instagram

Jadavpur MP Mimi Chakraborty will interact with COVID-19 survivor Monami Biswas on instagram tomorrow. (Source: Twitter/@mimichakraborty) Jadavpur MP Mimi Chakraborty will interact with COVID-19 survivor Monami Biswas on instagram tomorrow. (Source: Twitter/@mimichakraborty)

With the number of COVID-19 positive cases increasing steadily in West Bengal, actor and Trinamul Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty has taken to social media to create what she describes as “a positive vibe”, by making public her interaction with COVID-19 survivors. As a first step, she will release a video on Instagram of her interaction with Monami Biswas – the third person to test positive for COVID-19 in the state – on Sunday.

Monami, who was in Scotland pursuing a postgraduate degree, came home to Kolkata a little over a month ago. Having returned to India on March 18, she voluntarily approached the Beleghata Infectious Diseases Hospital to get herself tested on March 19 and tested positive for COVID-19 on March 20, following which she was hospitalised. Upon making a full recovery, she was discharged from hospital on March 31. She says she now wishes to help others suffering from the virus with plasma therapy and personal advice.

Chakraborty, who has regularly been sending financial aid and relief materials to the relatively remote areas of her constituency Jadavpur, says when she learnt about Monami, she wanted to enlist the young survivor’s help in order to heighten public awareness about COVID-19. “I read Monami’s interview on the Internet and was touched by her bravery. I felt her personal experience and advice would make the people of Bengal more aware about the virus, and could help reduce their panic. I’m doing my bit, hope everyone does theirs.”

Incidentally, Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan also took to Instagram recently with his video interviews of COVID-19 survivors.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.