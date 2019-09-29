J P Nadda claims Bengal witnessing ‘jungle raj’

Under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal is witnessing ‘jungle raj’ (lawlessness) and ‘reign of terror’, BJP national working president J P Nadda said on Saturday.

The former Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare targeted the ruling Trinamool Congress after offering tarpan (ritual to pay respects to the ancestors) for party workers, who were allegedly killed in political violence in the state. He was offering tarpan on the occasion of Mahalaya, which marks the beginning of Durga Puja.

He said the family members of the “slain BJP workers” did not get justice yet.

A day before, he had targeted the stand of Banerjee and TMC on Article 370. He had said the time of TMC government was over.

“Under the TMC government, there is jungle raj and a reign of terror in West Bengal . It is witnessing ‘goonda raj’ as there is no rule of law here… The administration is not investigation the murder of those belonging to the opposition… the judicial system of this state has also become non-functional,” he said. “But this jungle raj will end soon as the time of the Trinamool Congress government is over,” he added.

He said, Banerjee, who has no vision as the CM, is fast losing her political ground in Bengal.

However, State Urban Development Minister and Kolkata Corporation Mayor Firhad Hakim hit back at Nadda saying his allegations were ‘baseless’ and was trying to create tension in the state.

“In a BJP-led state, a rape victim gets arrested. Nadda should answer that first. Here, everything is peaceful. Nadda and BJP are trying to disturb that,’’ Hakim said.

On Friday, Nadda had slammed Banerjee for opposing the abrogation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and claimed that her time was over. He was speaking at an event, Jan Jagran Abhiyan, in Kolkata.

“Why did Mamata Banerjee’s party oppose the abrogation of Article 370? Was it just for the sake of power? For her, vote bank politics is more important than national interest. She should have supported the government’s move on Article 370, but she missed the opportunity,” Nadda had said.