‘It’s me vs EC…Mamata entered much later’: Mostari Banu who took poll panel to SC over Bengal SIR

Sitting at the CPI(M) office in Murshidabad district’s Baharampur, where a Mahila Samity meeting was underway, 45-year-old Mostari Banu described her legal battle against the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal as the one she initiated, long before Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stepped in.

One of the earliest petitioners to challenge the poll panel in the Supreme Court over the electoral roll revision exercise in the state, Banu said she is prepared to move the top court again if genuine voters are deleted after adjudication.

Her remarks come at a time when out of 60 lakh adjudication cases, 37 lakh have been disposed of and more than 15 lakh names deleted.

On November 11, 2025, Banu approached the Supreme Court seeking its intervention in the SIR process. Acting on her plea, the top court directed the ECI to accept Madhyamik admit cards as valid voter identity. The court also ruled that cases involving “logical discrepancies” should be handled by judicial officers who would determine whether the 60 lakh names be included or deleted from the electoral rolls.

A CPI(M) worker and homemaker from Belia Syampur village in Bhagabangola, Murshidabad, Banu now balances party responsibilities with her family life. She has also emerged as a guest speaker for the party, which is drawing on her Supreme Court experience during its election campaign.

“I am the first petitioner against the ECI in the Supreme Court, and not CM Mamata Banerjee. I stood before the judges when the matter was heard. The case will always be recorded as Mostari Banu versus the Election Commission of India. But she is the chief minister, so the people will see her face, not mine. However, in my village everyone knows it was me and they are proud. I am glad that my effort led the apex court to pass directions benefiting the people,” Banu said.

“Lakhs of genuine voters, many of them poor, are facing deletions after adjudication. I cannot sit idle. I am planning to move the Supreme Court again. The lawyers will take a call on this soon,” she said, adding, “Even my name is under adjudication. We are yet to know whether we will be able to vote this time.”

Her case

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Banu’s husband, Md Kamal Hussain, is a full-time worker of the CPI(M) and heads the party’s migrant workers’ wing in Murshidabad.

Banu’s journey started by helping her husband when migrant workers from Murshidabad faced detention and harassment in other states.

“We were trying to help the migrants who were being harassed in other states. After the SIR exercise was rolled out, we started getting calls from them. One day, we decided to approach the court against this undemocratic approach of the ECI. The party leadership was also thinking along similar lines and encouraged us to move the Supreme Court. They provided all necessary legal support,” she said.

Highlighting the scale of the issue at the local level, Banu said, “Out of 1,258 electors in our booth, 548 are under adjudication. Their fate is yet to be decided by the judicial officers. The fourth supplementary list has been published, but not in our booth.”

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Her husband added, “Once we decided to take the legal route, I approached the party, which accepted the proposal. I have been working for the welfare of migrant workers since the Covid period, and she (Banu) has supported me throughout. That also inspired her to pursue this case.”

Banu first travelled to Delhi on February 9 to attend the Supreme Court hearing.

“My party helped me file the petition. It was my first time on an aeroplane. I stood before the judges during the hearing. I didn’t have much time so I could only visit the Red Fort. Being inside the highest court of the country was an incredible experience,” she said.

Speaking about the gnawing anxiety among villagers amid deletions under the SIR process, Banu said, “My husband’s name is on the voter list, but mine is under adjudication. Also, there is confusion about how the tribunals will function. They have not yet started in my district. Poor people don’t know how to apply and there is widespread uncertainty,” she said.

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Talking about her educational background, Banu said, “After my Higher Secondary examination, I could not pursue Honours in History locally, so I went to Bhagalpur for my graduation and Master’s degree. I later completed B.Ed in Birbhum. I am also fluent in Hindi and my party gave me the confidence to take this fight to the Supreme Court.”

Currently campaigning in Bhagabangola, Banu shared how she juggles both her party and family responsibilities.

“I wake up at 4 am, finish the household chores, cook for my family, and then start with party work. I also help my husband in the fields. But with the Assembly elections round the corner, party work is my priority,” said Banu, a mother of two.

Her politics

Banu entered active politics as a CPI(M) worker after her marriage in 2011.

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“My family supported the CPI(M) but I was not politically active. After my marriage, I was inspired by my husband and joined the party. I started off in the youth wing and later moved to the women’s organisation. I am also engaged with the landless labourers’ organisation,” she said.

She said that after the Supreme Court’s directions in her case, she has gained recognition within the party. “Earlier, no one knew me. Now people from across the state call me to campaign or to share my experience on the SIR,” she said.

Speaking about her ideological commitment, Banu said, “I am proud to be part of a party whose leaders have never gone to jail on corruption charges. No one can call us a party of thieves. Our party believes in ethical politics. I joined the party when it was not in power. And now, even when we have no MLAs, I will continue. I cannot compromise on my ethics and principles.”

Asked about the CPI(M) having no MLAs in the state Assembly, Banu said, “Even if we get zero seats this time, I will continue working for the people. But I strongly believe that our efforts won’t go in vain.”

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While around 40 lakh of the 60 lakh adjudication cases have been disposed of, the ECI has not officially disclosed the number of deletions so far.