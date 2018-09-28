Islampur victim’s kin: We believe they were shot dead by police, how can CID be trusted

During a trade bandh in Islampur on Thursday. (Express photo by Subham Dutta) During a trade bandh in Islampur on Thursday. (Express photo by Subham Dutta)

The state government on Thursday handed over to the CID the cases involving the killing of two 19-year-old college students in Islampur. Following this, the families of the two deceased reiterated that they would only accept a CBI probe into the matter.

“We want CBI probe and nothing else. We believe that my boy was shot dead by police. How can CID, which is part of state police, be trusted to investigate and bring out the truth?” said Nilkamal Sarkar, father of Rajesh Sarkar (19).

“We have handed the information over to CID,” said Sumit Kumar, North Dinajpur Superintendent of Police.

CID sources also confirmed that the agency had taken over two cases (one for each murder) in the matter.

Meanwhile, of the 133 people arrested in North Dinajpur on Wednesday for vandalism during the 12-hour bandh called by BJP, 69 were produced in court and remanded to jail custody till October 4. Of the 133, two were found to be from Bihar, one from Uttar Pradesh, three from Nadia and one from Darjeeling, according to the police.

Most shops and other business establishments in Islampur were closed on Thursday, with trade bodies protesting against alleged attacks on closed shops by Trinamool Congress workers during Wednesday’s bandh.

“We have no security here. After the speech of Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari (who held a public meeting at Islampur on Wednesday), Trinamool Congress supporters vandalised closed shops and even looted some of them. That is why 28 trade and market organisations jointly called for a bandh in Islampur. If we are not provided security, we may call a district business bandh,” said Damodar Agarwal, spokesperson of Islampur Merchant Association.

“We have asked owners of shops damaged and looted to lodge individual complaints with the police,” Agarwal added.

Local Trinamool Congress leaders said some party supporters might have pelted stones.

“Just before the speech of Suvendu Adhikari, maybe some of our supporters pelted some stones. But we are identifying them and strong action will be taken. We will also talk to businessmen and shop owners in the area,” said Kanhaiyalal Agarwal, local Trinamool MLA.

In Daribhit — where the clash between police and local residents had occurred on September 20 — shops opened for the first time in seven days. Daribhit high school, which was the scene of the clash, remained deserted.

Sweet shops, cloth shops, groceries were seen open in the area, which was still mourning the death of the two youths.

“For the past seven days, my shop was closed. Today, I along with others have opened it. But few people are outside their homes, so fewer customers. After police making raids in the village, a majority of the youths here have already left,” said Biplad Ghosh, a tea shop owner.

North Dinajpur BJP chief out on bail

The chief judicial magistrate’s court in Raigunj on Thursday granted bail to North Dinajpur BJP president Sankar Chakraborty.

Chakraborty had been arrested on September 23, hours after he addressed a public meeting in the violence-hit Daribhit area, where he called on people to “retaliate” against the police and “tie them to trees”

The BJP leader was charged with attempting to incite violence. (Express News Service)

