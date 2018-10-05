Islampur deaths: RSS sends Trinamool legal notice over Partha Chatterjee’s comments

Partha Chatterjee said he was yet to receive the notice and would comment after he gets it, said a PTI report. Partha Chatterjee said he was yet to receive the notice and would comment after he gets it, said a PTI report.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has sent a legal notice to Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee for claiming that it was behind the deaths of two students in a clash in North Dinajpur district’s Islampur area last month.

“We have sent a legal notice to the TMC and it’s leader Partha Chatterjee for alleging that RSS was behind the deaths of the two students. The party said they were not killed in police firing… How come they said our organisation was responsible for it. They have to either apologise for their comments or prove whatever they had said about RSS,” state RSS leader Jisnu Bash told The Indian Express.

A college student, Tapas Burman, and a student of the Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Rajesh Sarkar, were killed when protesters clashed with the police on September 20 over the recruitment of Urdu and Sanskrit teachers at Daribhit High School in Islampur.

The TMC leadership had alleged that RSS and BJP had hatched a conspiracy and were behind the killing.

“We believe that only a CBI investigation will unearth the truth,” Bash said.

The Trinamool Congress leadership, however, was not available for comment. Chatterjee said he was yet to receive the notice and would comment after he gets it, said a PTI report.

The state government has handed over investigation of the case to the CID.

