ISKCON official writes to UN, PM over Bangla attack

Following reports of vandalism at an ISKCON temple in Bangladesh and the killing of an ashram devotee, vice-president of ISKCON, Kolkata, Radharaman Das has written to the United Nations, requesting the world body to send a delegation to look into the matter. He has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to hold talks with his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

“We have written to the United Nations urging it to condemn this act and send a delegation to Bangladesh to make further enquiries on this incident,” Das said.

“We have also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to speak to (the) Bangladesh PM to end this cycle of violence. We will stage silent protests in all metropolitan cities, including Kolkata to condemn this violence,” he added.

On Friday, a mob allegedly attacked an ISKCON temple in Bangladesh’s Noakhali district, killing one of its members.

Members and devotees of ISKCON, Kolkata staged a protest outside the Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh in Kolkata on Sunday evening, singing ‘kirtans’ (devotional songs).

They lit candles and held placards demanding action against the perpetrators of violence in Bangladesh.