‘ISKCON can bring peace’: CM Suvendu Adhikari reiterates veg midday meals in Kolkata schools

Reiterating the state government’s decision to involve ISKCON in the school midday meal programme, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday said that the organisation has had the experience of ensuring quality nutrition for children and that the government hopes to work with it beyond politics.

Speaking to the media after attending the ISKCON Kolkata Rath Yatra, where he inaugurated the festival and joined monks in the celebration, Adhikari said, “ISKCON contributes majorly to health, education, and nutrition. We hope to work with them beyond politics. This organisation can only bring peace.”

Adhikari said ISKCON would begin distributing midday meals in schools in Kolkata from August 1 before extending the programme to Nadia district and subsequently to the rest of the state.