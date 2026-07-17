Reiterating the state government’s decision to involve ISKCON in the school midday meal programme, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday said that the organisation has had the experience of ensuring quality nutrition for children and that the government hopes to work with it beyond politics.
Speaking to the media after attending the ISKCON Kolkata Rath Yatra, where he inaugurated the festival and joined monks in the celebration, Adhikari said, “ISKCON contributes majorly to health, education, and nutrition. We hope to work with them beyond politics. This organisation can only bring peace.”
Adhikari said ISKCON would begin distributing midday meals in schools in Kolkata from August 1 before extending the programme to Nadia district and subsequently to the rest of the state.
“The objective of the school midday meal programme is not merely to provide food but to ensure proper nutrition for children. Providing a good, nutritious meal is extremely important. The students who depend on the midday meal in our schools largely come from middle-class, lower middle-class and economically weaker families. Most children from affluent families do not depend on this scheme. Therefore, nutritious food is essential to address malnutrition,” he said.
Hitting out at the previous Trinamool Congress government, Adhikari alleged that the midday meal scheme had witnessed several instances of corruption in recent years.
“The kind of allegations of corruption that surfaced in the state’s midday meal programme over the last few years are extremely unfortunate. Irregularities involving children’s food are nothing short of a sin. In the coming days, ISKCON will discharge this responsibility and ensure that our children receive better quality nutritious meals. That is our duty,” he said.
The Chief Minister’s remarks came against the backdrop of the state’s decision to involve ISKCON in the midday meal programme, which has triggered a debate, with sections of society and public health experts raising concerns over the absence of eggs in the menu and its possible impact on children’s nutrition.
Story continues below this ad
Speaking on the issue of providing Rs 5 lakh to the Rath Yatra committees, Adhikari said, “The money we have given is nothing but just a contribution. There are several old Rath committees that do not have the money to repair the chariots. So the funding is just a contribution to preserve the state’s heritage.”
“Srila Prabhupada (founder of ISKCON) played a key role in globalising the Rath Yatra and Indian cultural heritage across over 100 countries. Whoever is the Chief Minister of West Bengal comes here. I feel blessed as both a nationalist and a Sanatani, to be kicking off this Yatra in Kolkata, awaited by thousands of devotees, and performing the aarti of Radha Madhav,” Adhikari said, adding, “Our government is going to have a Heritage Commission and his house should be declared heritage site.” Adhikari took part in the ISKCON Rath Yatra celebrations for the first time after assuming office. Before kicking off the yatra, Adhikari was seen laying flower petals before the chariot and then sweeping the road. He later visited the ISKCON temple, offered prayers before deities Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra, and performed the rituals.
Meanwhile, taking part in a separate Rath Yatra, BJP state president Shamik Bhattacharya said, “Best wishes to everyone celebrating Rath Yatra. The festival is being celebrated across Bengal without any disruptions, stone-pelting, firing, or brandishing of weapons.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More