ISI holds 60th convocation; Padmanabhan Balaram urges focus on basic sciences

He added that elements such as silicon and carbon underpin modern technology and life, and warned that geopolitics leaves little time to neglect environmental fragility.

The Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) held its 60th convocation at Amrakunia on its Kolkata campus on Tuesday, awarding degrees to 568 students, including 45 Ph.D. scholars, 254 master’s recipients, 67 undergraduates and 202 postgraduate diploma holders.

Chief Guest Padma Bhushan Padmanabhan Balaram traced ISI’s roots to 1931 and the Bengal Renaissance and reflected on the central role of statistics in both natural and social sciences.

Speaking at the ceremony, Balaram said, “Like everyone else I too often misuse statistics sometimes as a result of ignorance, sometimes deliberately to support favourite prejudice.”

Balaram also reflected on science more broadly, noting that technology arises from centuries of progress in physics, chemistry and biology and that some human problems have no technological fixes. He urged students and institutions to bolster basic sciences, observing, “Remember that the basic sciences often neglected at our institutions form the foundation for our technological progress.”