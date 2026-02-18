ISI holds 60th convocation; Padmanabhan Balaram urges focus on basic sciences

The Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) held its 60th convocation at Amrakunia on its Kolkata campus on Tuesday, awarding degrees to 568 students, including 45 Ph.D. scholars, 254 master’s recipients, 67 undergraduates and 202 postgraduate diploma holders.
Chief Guest Padma Bhushan Padmanabhan Balaram traced ISI’s roots to 1931 and the Bengal Renaissance and reflected on the central role of statistics in both natural and social sciences.
Speaking at the ceremony, Balaram said, “Like everyone else I too often misuse statistics sometimes as a result of ignorance, sometimes deliberately to support favourite prejudice.”
Balaram also reflected on science more broadly, noting that technology arises from centuries of progress in physics, chemistry and biology and that some human problems have no technological fixes. He urged students and institutions to bolster basic sciences, observing, “Remember that the basic sciences often neglected at our institutions form the foundation for our technological progress.”
He added that elements such as silicon and carbon underpin modern technology and life, and warned that geopolitics leaves little time to neglect environmental fragility.
Director Prof. Ayanendranath Basu highlighted new appointments and editorial developments, saying, “The Institute has recently instituted the RBI Chair Professor position in ISI Kolkata in the area of Theoretical and Applied Statistics. During 2025, Professor Arnab Laha, IIM Ahmedabad, has joined the Institute as the first RBI Chair Professor. The Indian Journal of Statistics, Sankhya, which has received its impact factor in recent times, has a new editorial board, led by the new Editor-in-Chief Professor Soumendra N. Lahiri.”
Addressing graduates, the Director said, “At this critical juncture when sweeping changes are taking place all over the world, we expect you (students) to take an active role in shaping a meaningful tomorrow. Our great institute has nurtured you in the best possible manner over the past few years and it is now time for you to demonstrate your excellence to the world outside ISI. Do not shy away from challenges, use your intellectual power and emerge as leaders. Society beckons you to be nation builders. New India will boast of your achievements, Fly high and stop not till your goals are reached.”
The institute’s annual review recorded significant academic activity, including national and international conferences across mathematics, statistics, economics, probability and data science. Faculty and students received awards and fellowships, and the institute expanded collaborations with academia, industry and government agencies through MoUs and consultancy projects.
Professor Sankar Kumar Pal received the ANRF Prime Minister Professorship and several members were recognized by leading scientific and academic institutions.
The convocation underlined ISI’s continuing role in nurturing interdisciplinary research and training across statistics, mathematics and computer science, and noted efforts to strengthen early-career support and industry linkages. It also highlighted ISI’s role in nurturing interdisciplinary research and training across statistics, mathematics and computer science. Several alumni were noted for leadership in government, industry and academia, and the institute pledged to support early-career researchers through fellowships and mentoring. The ceremony concluded with optimism about future contributions to science and society. Students left inspired to apply knowledge for public good.
