ISI Convocation: Be ready for uncertainties after graduating, Bibek Debroy advises students

CITING THE examples of Covid-19 pandemic and “geopolitical uncertainties”, economist and Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) president Bibek Debroy urged the graduating students to “be prepared for uncertainties” when they step out of the institute. He was speaking during a virtual address at the 56th convocation of ISI on Wednesday.

As many as 244 students were awarded degrees at the ceremony, while a total of 387 students graduated this year. As many as 15 other students received awards for their outstanding performance in different courses. Debroy referred to the students as “brand ambassadors” of the country. He also said that economists are able to distinguish between risk and uncertainties. ” In case of uncertainties, probabilities are not known, while in case of risk, probabilities are known,” he said.

“May you face successfully, with the skills that you have acquired, the reality in the world outside,” added Debroy

Prof Gagandeep Kang of CMC Vellore, a well-known virologist, was the chief guest at the event. Addressing the students, Kang said, “It is a matter of privilege to be from the Indian Statistical Institute, which is recognised for its unique and powerful history and its high standards.”