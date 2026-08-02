ISI sought to build Bengal espionage network through influencer, says STF; 2 booked under UAPA

The West Bengal’s Special Task Force (STF) has alleged that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was attempting to build an independent espionage network in the state through a 22-year-old social media influencer from Jharkhand, who was allegedly in contact with Pakistan-based handlers through encrypted messaging platforms.

The allegations surfaced following the arrest of Mohammad Hamim Mondal from Burdwan, whom the STF describes as an operative linked to Pakistani handlers. Based on his interrogation, STF officers arrested Arpita Sarkar from Jharkhand’s Sahibganj. Both have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

According to the STF, Sarkar met Hamim through Instagram four years ago. Investigators allege that Pakistani-based operatives later established direct contact with her and sought to groom her to build an intelligence gathering network in the state targeting senior police officers and influential political leaders to extract classified information.

STF officials said Sarkar was allegedly in touch with handlers using encrypted platforms, including Discord, Telegram, Element X and Session. Investigators are analysing data recovered from accounts allegedly operated under the aliases “Rana”, “Uzair”, a specifically high-profile handle “Abid Jatt333” and “Hammad”, while attempting to identify others who may have been recruited.

According to investigators, Hamim had allegedly instructed Sarkar to avoid WhatsApp and communicate through encrypted applications such as Discord. Police have seized two mobile phones from Sarkar and an iPhone along with two foreign SIM cards, issued in the United Kingdom and Mexico, from Hamim. The devices have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination.

Investigators also alleged that handlers from the notorious Shahzad Bhatti group had invited both Hamim and Sarkar to Dubai, though the meeting did not materialise as Hamim did not possess a passport.

Addressing reporters, STF Inspector General Gaurav Sharma said the two had been in a relationship for about four years and alleged that Hamim used the relationship to expand his cross-border network over the past few months.

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Sharma further claimed that investigators had found evidence suggesting the handlers repeatedly sought information on the movement of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, particularly any unguarded movements.

“They repeatedly sought information about the Chief Minister’s movement patterns and instructed him to verify and report such details,” Sharma said.

Investigators also allege that Sarkar had begun cultivating contacts with police personnel and political figures as part of the network. Sources revealed that the cross-border handlers planned to execute honeytraps, abductions, and targeted assassinations using her network. Sleuths believe the ISI was attempting to groom Arpita into an operative similar to “Jyoti”—a previous espionage suspect linked to Pakistani spies to extract state secrets during heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

Mohammad Ali, owner of the premises in Howrah’s Pilkhana where Hamim allegedly operated a factory unit, said he was unaware of his tenant’s alleged activities.

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“Three people used to work there. I had no idea he was involved in such activities. I rented out the premises because I knew his father,” Ali said.

The arrests triggered political tensions in the state, with opposition and government figures weighing in on the national security implications.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said vigilance against cross-border espionage should be strengthened across the country. “It is not just about West Bengal. If such networks are operating across different states, the country’s intelligence agencies need to be more alert,” he said.

BJP leader Agnimitra Paul accused the previous Trinamool Congress government of compromising security through “vote-bank politics”. She claimed the suspects were involved in a wider conspiracy targeting top leaders and urged enhanced bulletproof security for high-profile figures.

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Meanwhile, local BJP leader Umesh Rai claimed he had earlier received threats from a Pakistan-based individual identified as Abid Bhatti, who allegedly sent him photographs of his office and vehicle and threatened to kidnap his son.