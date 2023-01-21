ISF workers, police clash after MLA’s arrest at Kolkata protest against TMC

The West Bengal police on Saturday lathi-charged workers of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) and arrested its MLA, Nausad Siddiqui, after they refused to lift a road blockade in Kolkata’s Esplanade area. They were protesting against an attack by activists of the ruling Trinamool Congress at Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district.

After police resorted to lathicharge and arrested their leader, ISF workers pelted stones injuring a few policemen. Later a huge police contingent was brought in along with Combat Force personnel, who fired tear gas shells and used lathis to disperse the protesters. Several ISF workers were injured and traffic came to a complete standstill at the busy junction of the state capital.

(Express photo by Partha Paul)

Earlier in the day, TMC and ISF workers clashed in Bhangar. Siddiqui alleged that his party’s workers had come under an attack after he had gone to Bhangar to bring his supporters to Kolkata for a rally. Visuals from the clash site showed a party office on fire.

TMC leader Arabul Islam, whose arrest the ISF protesters demanded, and his supporters also visited the area and claimed that the torched party office belonged to the TMC.

The scene of Esplanade after the fight between ISF supporters and Police. (Express photo by Partha Paul.) The scene of Esplanade after the fight between ISF supporters and Police. (Express photo by Partha Paul.)

Speaking to the media, Siddiqui accused TMC workers of fomenting trouble in Bhangar. “The TMC does not want the ISF to hold its rally in the city. That is why they are targeting our workers who are on their way to the rally. Arabul Islam is behind this attack. He must be arrested,” the Opposition MLA said.

Islam, on the other hand, accused Siddiqui of causing trouble in the area. “ISF workers attacked us and torched one of our party offices. Nausad Siddiqui is responsible for this,” the TMC leader said.

The ISF contested the 2021 Assembly elections in alliance with the CPM and the Congress. While the party won one seat—Bhangar—its allies got none.