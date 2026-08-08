IRCTC Thailand tour from Kolkata: 6-day package starts at Rs 49,500

IRCTC Thailand tour package from Kolkata: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a 6-day Thailand tour package from Kolkata starting at Rs 49,500. Thailand is known for its long coastline, white sandy beaches, bays and islands, offering many activities for tourists.

According to IRCTC, passengers will travel from Kolkata to Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, by flight from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport. The five-night, six-day tour will start on November 12 and end on November 17.

IRCTC Thailand tour from Kolkata: Flight details

According to IRCTC, the flight from Kolkata to Bangkok will depart from Kolkata at 2:35 am on November 12 and arrive at Don Mueang International Airport at 6:35 am. The return flight will depart from Don Mueang at 12:30 am on November 17 and reach Kolkata at 1:35 am. The travellers are advised to reach Kolkata airport three hours before departure, at 11:35 pm on November 11.