IRCTC Thailand tour from Kolkata: 6-day package starts at Rs 49,500

IRCTC Thailand tour package from Kolkata: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a 6-day Thailand tour package from Kolkata starting at Rs 49,500. Thailand is known for its long coastline, white sandy beaches, bays and islands, offering many activities for tourists.
According to IRCTC, passengers will travel from Kolkata to Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, by flight from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport. The five-night, six-day tour will start on November 12 and end on November 17.
IRCTC Thailand tour from Kolkata: Flight details
According to IRCTC, the flight from Kolkata to Bangkok will depart from Kolkata at 2:35 am on November 12 and arrive at Don Mueang International Airport at 6:35 am. The return flight will depart from Don Mueang at 12:30 am on November 17 and reach Kolkata at 1:35 am. The travellers are advised to reach Kolkata airport three hours before departure, at 11:35 pm on November 11.
IRCTC Thailand tour from Kolkata: Places to visit
As part of the IRCTC Thailand tour, travellers will visit several popular attractions in Pattaya and Bangkok. The itinerary includes:
Coral Island, Pattaya – A day trip with a speedboat ride and water activities.
Tiger Park, Pattaya – Entry to the park is included.
Alcazar Show, Pattaya – Non-VIP tickets are included.
Gems Gallery, Pattaya – A visit to the popular gems and jewellery attraction.
Chao Phraya River Cruise, Bangkok – An evening cruise with dinner.
Safari World with Marine Park, Bangkok – A sightseeing visit with lunch.
Golden Buddha and Marble Buddha – Part of the Bangkok city tour.
Sea Life Bangkok Ocean World – A visit to the popular aquarium.
Bangkok city sightseeing – The itinerary also includes a half-day city tour.
IRCTC Thailand tour package price
The IRCTC Thailand tour package is available at different prices depending on the type of accommodation. The triple-sharing package costs Rs 49,500 per person, while the double-sharing package costs Rs 61,300 and the single-sharing package costs Rs 57,000.
For children, the package costs Rs 30,300 per child, whether a bed is included or not.
An additional 2 per cent TCS will be charged on the total package cost at the time of booking. Passengers must also submit a TCS declaration form and PAN card for the international tour package.
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Bangkok Tour Package: Flight & Cost Details
Tentative Flight Details
SL-243
CCU (02:35 Hrs) → DMK (06:35 Hrs)
Date: 12.11.2026
SI-242
DMK (00:30 Hrs) → CCU (01:35 Hrs)
Date: 17.11.2026
Suggested reporting time at Kolkata airport: 11.11.2026 at 11:35 PM (3 hrs prior to departure)
Package Cost Per Person
Double Sharing₹61,300
Single Sharing₹57,000
Triple Sharing₹49,500
Child with Bed₹30,300
Child without Bed₹30,300
TCS Extra at Time of Booking
Double Sharing₹1,226
Single Sharing₹1,140
Triple Sharing₹990
Child with Bed₹606
Child without Bed₹606
Note: Double Sharing costs more per person than Single Sharing in this package, as reflected in the source figures.
IRCTC Thailand tour from Kolkata: What does the package include?
According to IRCTC, the tour package includes return airfare between Kolkata and Bangkok by Thai Lion, along with accommodation in a 3-star hotel on a single, twin, double or triple-sharing basis.
The package also includes 5 breakfasts, 4 lunches and 4 dinners. Tour activities include a Coral Island tour in Pattaya, Tiger Park, Alcazar Show, Gems Gallery, Chao Phraya River Cruise with dinner, Safari World with Marine Park, Bangkok city tour, Golden Buddha and Marble Buddha visits, and Sea Life Bangkok Ocean World.
The package also covers 5 per cent GST, a local tour guide in Bangkok and travel insurance.
IRCTC Thailand Tour From Kolkata: What does the package exclude?
The package does not include the Visa on Arrival, 2% TCS, seat preference or selection charges, web check-in, flight meals, any increase in airport taxes or fuel surcharge, additional meals, tips for drivers and guides, personal expenses such as laundry, wine, food and drinks, or any services and activities not mentioned in the package inclusions.
Thailand Visa on Arrival (VOA): Advisory
THB 2,000
Visa fee (approx. ₹5,500-₹6,000)
THB 10,000
Proof of funds required, per person (₹20,000 per family)
Fee, Issuance & Payment
💰
Visa Fee
THB 2,000 (approx. ₹5,500-₹6,000)
🛬
Issuance
Visa is issued upon arrival at designated Thai airports.
💵
Mode of Payment
Cash payment in Thai Baht is recommended.
Documents Required for VOA
1
Passport with minimum six (6) months validity from the date of travel.
2
Confirmed return/onward air ticket.
3
Confirmed hotel booking/voucher.
4
Recent passport-size photograph.
5
Proof of sufficient funds - THB 10,000 per person & THB 20,000 per family (may be checked by immigration authorities).
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More