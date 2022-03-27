scorecardresearch
Sunday, March 27, 2022
IPS officer to get ‘Shaurya Padak’ for fighting pirates in Sunderbans

West Bengal-cadre IPS officer and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kolkata Traffic) Arijit Sinha will receive the state government's gallantry award 'Shaurya Padak' for showing “exemplary bravery” for fighting off Sunderban pirates in 2017.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
March 27, 2022 6:07:36 am
DCP (Kolkata (Traffic) Arijit Sinha.

‘Shaurya Padak’ is awarded to police personnel for “outstanding gallantry”. Seven pirates planning to commit dacoity in and around Ganener Chak (Malta river) were nabbed by a police team led
by Sinha.

