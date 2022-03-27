IPS officer to get ‘Shaurya Padak’ for fighting pirates in Sunderbans

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
March 27, 2022 6:07:36 am
West Bengal-cadre IPS officer and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kolkata Traffic) Arijit Sinha will receive the state government’s gallantry award ‘Shaurya Padak’ for showing “exemplary bravery” for fighting off Sunderban pirates in 2017.
‘Shaurya Padak’ is awarded to police personnel for “outstanding gallantry”. Seven pirates planning to commit dacoity in and around Ganener Chak (Malta river) were nabbed by a police team led
by Sinha.
