‘She used Inshallah’: Bengal IPS officer transferred after right-wing flags video
An outfit called "Hindu Legal Fund" claimed on X that it had submitted a complaint to West Bengal Home Secretary Sanghamitra Ghosh, demanding action against the IPS officer and alleging that she failed to “maintain neutrality and use national expressions” in public communication.
Citing “public interest”, the BJP government in West Bengal has transferred IPS officer Dr Bushara Bano and two officers of the state police service.
Bano’s transfer comes hours after right-wing groups complained about her video on YouTube, in which she reflected on her personal journey into the civil services and praised the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Uttar Pradesh for helping her prepare for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams.
An outfit called “Hindu Legal Fund” claimed on X that it had submitted a complaint to West Bengal Home Secretary Sanghamitra Ghosh, demanding action against the IPS officer and alleging that she failed to “maintain neutrality and use national expressions” in public communication.
In the video, the IPS officer is heard saying, “Assalamu Alaikum! I am 2021-qualified IPS officer and currently deployed as Additional Superintendent of Police in Kharagpur. After returning from Saudi Arabia, I started preparing for the UPSC examination. I was initially doing self-study, then AMU’s RCA helped me a lot. Their book library is also very good. I am sharing this with you all so that other people benefit from it.”
In a post on X, Hindu Legal Fund claimed to have submitted a complaint to the West Bengal Home Secretary. “She began with Assalamu Alaikum, used Inshallah, concluded with Jazak Allah, and did not use Vande Mataram or Jai Hind. A serving officer representing the Indian state should maintain neutrality and use national expressions in public communication. Seeking appropriate review and action,” the right-wing group posted on X.
When contacted by The Indian Express over the circumstances of her transfer and the online backlash, Bano refused to comment.
Meanwhile, TMC MP from Krishnanagar Mahua Moitra slammed the BJP government. “For a country whose Prime Minister inaugurated the new Parliament with a sengol and bare-chested sadhus, transferring a Muslim IPS officer for saying Assalamu Alaikum and Inshallah is ridiculous. We are a nation gone mad, poisoned with hate and bigotry. God Save India,” she posted on X.
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Bano, who was stationed as Additional SP of Kharagpur in Paschim Medinipur district, has been transferred to the post of Deputy Commandant, SAP 4th Battalion, replacing WBPS officer Subhendu Mandal.
Partha Ghosh, a WBPS officer, will replace Bano in Kharagpur. He was Additional Deputy Commissioner of Chandannagar Police Commissionerate. Subhendu Mandal will now be in Ghosh’s place
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More