‘She used Inshallah’: Bengal IPS officer transferred after right-wing flags video

Bushara Bano’s transfer comes hours after right-wing groups complained about her video on YouTube, in which she reflected on her personal journey into the civil services.

Citing “public interest”, the BJP government in West Bengal has transferred IPS officer Dr Bushara Bano and two officers of the state police service.

Bano’s transfer comes hours after right-wing groups complained about her video on YouTube, in which she reflected on her personal journey into the civil services and praised the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Uttar Pradesh for helping her prepare for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams.

An outfit called “Hindu Legal Fund” claimed on X that it had submitted a complaint to West Bengal Home Secretary Sanghamitra Ghosh, demanding action against the IPS officer and alleging that she failed to “maintain neutrality and use national expressions” in public communication.