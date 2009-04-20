IPL 09: No Joy in City as Dada begins African safari with a whimper

Its not easy to comeback from the retirement and face 140 kph thunderbolts. Sourav Ganguly fumbled and was humbled during his 12-ball -1 run stay at the crease against Deccan Chargers at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday.

It was an opportunity for him to prove his critics wrong. But he failed.

Kolkata waited in bated breath to see his innings. The fans wanted him to succeed against huge odds.

He has done it before,several times.

The latest being at the same venue in a Test match against South Africa two years ago when he celebrated his return to the Indian team with a masterly 54 runs.

Today,however,he struggled against pace and perished while trying an ungainly swish against young Harmeet Singh.

Gangulys fans were hugely disappointed.

One of them,CAB joint-secretary Biswarup Dey,however,said: It was his first match after a long layoff. The conditions favoured the bowlers. Even (Brendon) McCullum and (Chris) Gayle struggled. I am sure he will be in his elements soon.

He,however,admitted that the Bengal southpaw has to get his act together very quickly,for he is unlikely to get a long rope.

Chief selector of the Bengal Ranji team Sambaran Banerjee too wanted to wait before jumping to a conclusion.

I wont say anything after just one innings. Its not easy to bat fluently coming back from a long break, Banerjee told The Indian Express.

But Kumble and Shane Warne played excellent cricket yesterday. They have also retired and came back from a long layoff,he added.

The drama and controversy that surrounded the Kolkata Knight Riders captaincy in the lead-up to the IPL 2 hasnt gone down well with the Ganguly

family. Some of his relatives had suggested him to chuck it and return to the greener pastures of Behala.

The former India skipperrefused to budge. Today,with prayer on their lips,Souravs wife and parents were glued to the TV screen. And they were disappointed.

Little Sana,Souravs daughter,was perhaps the only one in the family who did not seem perturbed with the situation.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App