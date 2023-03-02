scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
INTTUC protests at MoS house, seek more benefits for tea garden workers

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee last month had asked his party workers to stage demonstrations outside houses of Union Ministers, BJP MPs and MLAs, over issues like the non-payment of central funds for social welfare schemes and poor condition of tea garden workers, among others.

ndian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress, Trinamool Congress, INTTUC, West Bengal, Kolkata, Indian Express, current affairsINTTUC members protest outside MoS John Barla’s home in Jalpaiguri on Wednesday. Express

Members of Trinamool Congress’ labour wing Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress (INTTUC) Wednesday staged a demonstration outside the residence of Union Minister John Barla at Banarhat in Jalpaiguri  to protest against the poor working conditions of tea garden workers in the state.

INTTUC members organised a sit-in and demanded answers about how the funds allocated under the Union Budget for tea garden workers were being utilised. “The Centre is not bothered about the condition of tea garden workers. (Unlike government employees) They are not getting provident fund and are being deprived of other financial benefits. Last year, the Centre had allocated Rs 1000 crore for tea garden workers in the Budget. We want to know what happened to such a large amount of money,” said Jalpaiguri INTTUC district president Rajesh Lakra.

Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs John Barla was not available for comment.

BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, “It is due to the non-cooperation of the Mamata Banerjee government that issues are not being resolved. The TMC has now adopted the policy of demonstrating outside the house of our MPs to hide their failures and corruption.”

Hitting back, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen said, “If public representatives don’t work for the people, then they will have to face the protest. John Barla did not work for tea garden workers. He also indulged in politics by  calling for a division of the state.”

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 05:04 IST
