Introduce chapters on Constitution in schools, colleges: SFI to Mamata

After passing a resolution in the state Assembly against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Kerala Chief Minister Pinayari Vijayan wrote to CM Mamata Banerjee on together raising their pitch against CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC). After passing a resolution in the state Assembly against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Kerala Chief Minister Pinayari Vijayan wrote to CM Mamata Banerjee on together raising their pitch against CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI), the students’ wing of CPM, has written a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urging her to introduce the study of the Constitution in school and college syllabus. The move follows the Left-ruled Kerala government’s proposal of introducing in schools the reading of the Preamble to the Constitution.

After passing a resolution in the state Assembly against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Kerala Chief Minister Pinayari Vijayan wrote to CM Mamata Banerjee on together raising their pitch against CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC). However, an initiative of the opposition parties — Congress and Left — of bringing a similar resolution in the Bengal Assembly was recently bypassed by the ruling TMC.

The letter, sent on Friday, states that the history of India is that of communal harmony and pluralism. But recently Hindutva forces using the government education system and are trying to spread the ‘poison’ of communal division in the country. The letter stated that in such a situation, the Kerala government’s initiative of reading the Preamble to the Constitution in schools is a positive example. The letter stated that, therefore “we appeal before you” to introduce studies related to the Constitution in school curriculum.

“Banerjee has to make her stand clear on this issue. Now, it is between the people of India and BJP. She has to prove that she is with the people of India. On one hand, she says she is against CAA, on the other, we see that her MPs are absent during the voting in the Parliament. Trinamool Congress also did not allow a resolution to be passed in the Assembly against the CAA recently,” said Srijan Bhattacharya, SFI state secretary.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App