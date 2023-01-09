scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Intolerance won’t last long in India, says Amartya Sen

Asked by a seventh-grade student on the “benefits of a combined pursuit”, Sen quipped, “Is diversity always good? Of late, India has had diversity which was not there before. There is a need to look at both advantages and disadvantages of diversity.”

Amartya Sen at an event in Kolkata. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)
Listen to this article
Intolerance won’t last long in India, says Amartya Sen
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

An “atmosphere of intolerance” currently prevailing in India will not last long and that people will have to unite to fight against it, Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen on Sunday said.

Interacting with students, teachers and research scholars during a programme organised by Pratichi Trust in Kolkata on his maternal grandfather Kshitimohan Sen’s concept of ‘Yukta Sadhana’ at the Amartya Sen Research Centre, the eminent economist said, “This situation will not last long. People are being beaten up if they don’t agree or simply do not listen to others. People will have to work together. Differences must be sorted out. We need to reduce the distances between us.”

Asked by a seventh-grade student on the “benefits of a combined pursuit”, Sen quipped, “Is diversity always good? Of late, India has had diversity which was not there before. There is a need to look at both advantages and disadvantages of diversity.”

Asked by a teacher as “how can we retain the country’s diversity”, the Nobel laureate reminded the audience of the words of Mahatma Gandhi. “Gandhi said during the initial phase of the struggle for Independence that we should reduce the distances between ourselves. Our ability to respect others is decreasing. And this is one of the reasons we are lagging behind,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: No Tapes Attached
Delhi Confidential: No Tapes Attached
Bharat Jodo Yatra and its moving images
Bharat Jodo Yatra and its moving images
Every home makes guitar in this village of West Bengal; see pics
Every home makes guitar in this village of West Bengal; see pics
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...

Trinamool Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said, “We welcome his statement. He is actually criticising the situation wherein the BJP is dividing the entire country on the basis of religion, caste, gender and language.”

CPIM state secretary Mohammad Salim said, “He expressed his understanding as a true thinker. The is a torchbearer of the tradition of pluralism and unity that India has carried from the likes of Rabindranath Tagore.”

More from Kolkata

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh, however, said, “He is an economist. But did he say anything about the economy? Sen does not have to think about India which has now emerged strong globally. But yes, the situation in Bengal will not continue like this for long. Mr Sen should know that there will be a change here.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-01-2023 at 02:54 IST
Next Story

PM Modi to flag off luxury Ganga cruise on January 13

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close