Intolerance in any form ‘destructive of democracy’, warns Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday warned that intolerance in any form is destructive of democracy.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote without mentioning any incident: “Expressions of your view point is a golden gift of the Constitution and its intolerance in any form is destructive of democracy. Let’s learn decent ways to disagree (with) one another. Intolerance by structured mechanism is painfully worrying.”

The tweet comes on a day when Congress leader Sanmay Banerjee, who was arrested by Purulia police on the charge of circulating “objectionable” content on social media against the West Bengal government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was granted bail.

A senior Trinamool Congress leader said that the governor, without mentioning the incident, cleverly criticised the Mamata Banerjee government on freedom of expression.”

On Saturday as well, he tweeted a few lines of Rabindranath Tagore’s poem “Where the mind is without fear”.

“Rabindranath Tagore pearls of wisdom alone can empower spinally “Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high,…. Where words come out from the depth of truth,…,” he tweeted.

Earlier, Dhankhar had criticised the state government for the way he was treated at Durga Puja Carnival on Red Road on October 11.

“For four hours and more, I was there. And your first servant was totally blacked out. This is unusual kind of censorship. How can you black out a person holding this position after inviting him? This is unheard of. You will never find it anywhere else. Someone called to tell me, ‘Sir, it is reminiscent of Emergency’,” the governor had said.