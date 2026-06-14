Bengal eyes Guinness World Record: PM Modi to lead 30,000 people at Kolkata’s International Yoga Day event

Kolkata’s iconic Red Road is gearing up to host the 12th International Yoga Day on June 21, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to lead the celebrations.

The state administration and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) have kicked off extensive preparations for the mega event. According to official sources, nearly 30,000 people from across the city are expected to perform yoga alongside PM Modi.

KMC sources revealed that yoga sessions are being organised not just at Red Road, but across the entire city. Three to four large parks or open spaces have been identified in each borough for the event, with special arrangements made at prominent locations such as Mohar Kunj and Rabindra Sarovar.