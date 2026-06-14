Bengal eyes Guinness World Record: PM Modi to lead 30,000 people at Kolkata’s International Yoga Day event

Kolkata’s iconic Red Road is gearing up to host the 12th International Yoga Day on June 21, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to lead the celebrations.
The state administration and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) have kicked off extensive preparations for the mega event. According to official sources, nearly 30,000 people from across the city are expected to perform yoga alongside PM Modi.
KMC sources revealed that yoga sessions are being organised not just at Red Road, but across the entire city. Three to four large parks or open spaces have been identified in each borough for the event, with special arrangements made at prominent locations such as Mohar Kunj and Rabindra Sarovar.
This year, the global theme for the event is ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing.’ Under the guidance of PM Modi, the Ministry of AYUSH is actively expanding the reach of yoga to more communities, offices, schools, and rural areas across the country.
In tandem with the main event, the state Health Department is launching a special campaign to secure a place in the Guinness World Records. The record attempt will be coordinated through the ‘Yoga Sangam’ portal on June 21.
A high-level preparatory meeting was held at Swasthya Bhavan on Saturday, attended by Health Principal Secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam, Secretary Sharad Dwivedi, Director General of AYUSH Divya Loganathan, and Director of Ayurveda Debashis Ghosh. Following the meeting, officials stated that the event would mark a historic occasion for Bengal. To encourage maximum turnout, officials noted that if the Guinness World Record is achieved, every single registered participant will receive an individual certificate.
Meanwhile, the process of selecting and screening yoga instructors is underway. The first round of selections concluded at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) complex in Salt Lake, while the second phase is scheduled to take place at Jadavpur University Sunday.
On Friday, Sports Minister Indranil Khan held a meeting with various sports clubs and associations, urging them to participate actively. The meeting was attended by prominent sports administrators, including the former chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s brothers, Ajit Banerjee, representing the Indian Football Association (IFA), and Swapan (Babun) Banerjee of the West Bengal Table Tennis Association. Schools, colleges, and government institutions across the state have also been asked to register on the Yoga Sangam initiative.
According to sources, PM Modi will be on a two-day visit to West Bengal. He is scheduled to attend the West Bengal Foundation Day celebrations on June 20, followed by the International Yoga Day event on June 21. This will mark PM Modi’s first visit to the state since the new government was sworn in last month.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
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