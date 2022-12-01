International Kolkata Book Fair from Jan 30 next year

THE 46th International Kolkata Book Fair will be held from January 30 to February 12 next year and Spain has been selected as the focal theme country of the fair, organisers said on Wednesday.

Publishers and Booksellers Guild, organisers of the book fair, announced this during a news conference here. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate the book fair, which will see participation of a large number of publishers from foreign countries. The logo for the book fair was also unveiled during the event that was attended by the Ambassador of Spain in India, José María Ridao Domínguez, Publishers and Booksellers Guild general secretary Tridib Chatterjee and other dignitaries.

“We are honoured to announce that the Focal Theme Country of the 46th International Kolkata Book Fair 2023 will be Spain. This will be their second appearance in the International Kolkata Book Fair as the Theme Country. Earlier it was in 2006. We believe that Spain’s participation as the Theme will strengthen the cultural bonding between the two great countries,” said Chatterjee.

The international complex at the book fair will also have the presence of countries such as the UK, US, Japan, Vietnam, France, Thailand, Australia, Argentina, Guatemala, Mexico, Cuba, Peru, other Latin American countries and Bangladesh.

Publishers from New Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Telangana, Odisha, along with the several little magazines, will also be an integral part of the event.

The Spanish pavilion in the book fair would be built with local and eco-friendly material that will exhibit the cultural aspects of both countries, the Ambassador of Spain in India said.

“The presence of Spain at the IKBF is a result of a string of collaborations among many institutions in Spain like Institut Cervantes. No less than 25 writers will come to Kolkata to present their works. Many publishers will come to the book fair. We will also organise for the public performances by our artists, screening cinema and other events…” said Dominguez.