International Kolkata Book Fair 2026: Metro, cab and bus routes simplified

The 2026 International Kolkata Book Fair features Argentina as the focal theme country.(Credits: Unsplash)

The 2026 International Kolkata Book Fair is set to be a bibliophile’s dream, with the fairground at Boimela Prangan, Salt Lake, now connected by a seamless Metro line from Howrah.

The fair features Argentina as the focal theme country, celebrating the 100-year legacy of Tagore & Victoria Ocampo.

The event runs from January 22 to February 3 from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Here’s your guide to navigating the fair with ease.

Metro Route:

The Green Line (Line 2) now runs from Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V without changing lines, making it easier to reach the fair. Choose your station based on your destination:

– Karunamoyee Metro Station: Best for Gates 8 and 9 (2-minute walk)

– Central Park Metro Station: Ideal for Gates 1 and 2 (0.6 km away)