International Kolkata Book Fair 2026: Metro, cab and bus routes simplified

The fair celebrates the 100-year legacy of Tagore & Victoria Ocampo.

Book FairThe 2026 International Kolkata Book Fair features Argentina as the focal theme country.(Credits: Unsplash)

The 2026 International Kolkata Book Fair is set to be a bibliophile’s dream, with the fairground at Boimela Prangan, Salt Lake, now connected by a seamless Metro line from Howrah.

The fair features Argentina as the focal theme country, celebrating the 100-year legacy of Tagore & Victoria Ocampo.

The event runs from January 22 to February 3 from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Here’s your guide to navigating the fair with ease.

Metro Route:

The Green Line (Line 2) now runs from Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V without changing lines, making it easier to reach the fair. Choose your station based on your destination:

– Karunamoyee Metro Station: Best for Gates 8 and 9 (2-minute walk)

– Central Park Metro Station: Ideal for Gates 1 and 2 (0.6 km away)

Fair-Special Services:

– Extended hours: Last Metro service departs around 10:00 PM

– Skip the queue: Special Metro ticket booth inside the fairground (between Gates 1 and 2). Visitors can book tickets via UPI

– Increased frequency: Trains run at 12-minute intervals during peak hours

Surface Transport & App-Cabs:

– Special Bus Services (WBTC) from Karunamoyee Terminus to major points: Howrah, Sealdah, Barrackpore, Barasat, Garia, and Santragachi.

– Special AC Buses: Look for services like VS12 (Santragachi) and AC59 (Howrah Station).

For real-time tracking, book lovers can follow “Kolkata bus-o-pedia” on Facebook or Instagram.

App-Cab Kiosks

If you prefer a private ride, dedicated kiosks are situated just outside Gate Number 1.
Kiosks available: Ola, Uber, Rapido, and Yatri Sathi.

A special assistance booth is located near Gate Number 2 for any navigation or safety queries.

facebook

Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express.

