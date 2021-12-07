Institute of Cost Accountants elects new president, vice-president

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has elected its president and vice-president for the year 20221-22. Elections to the posts were held on November 28 in New Delhi. The new president, P Raju Iyer, was elected a member to Central Council of the institute for 2015-19 and again for the 2019-2023 term. In 2020-21, Iyer served as the institute’s vice-president and also as the chairman of Internal Auditing and Assurance Standards Board.

Vijender Sharma, the new vice-president of the institute, is also a member who has been a practicing Cost Accountant since 1998 and an insolvency professional since 2017.

The Institute of Cost Accountants is a statutory body set up under an Act of Parliament in the control of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.