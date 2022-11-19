INS Khanjar Docked In Kolkata

Khukri-class guided missile corvette, INS Khanjar, has been docked at the Khidderpore port in Kolkata and is open for visitors on Friday and Saturday. The Indian Navy’s eastern fleet warship will leave the port on November 20.

Besides the general public, NCC cadets and students have been invited to take a close look at the ship. During their visit, people will be briefed about various parts and functions of the ship.

The ship has a displacement of 1,350 tonnes, length of 91 metres and is capable of speeds in excess of 25 knots. \

Rituraj Sahoo, Naval Officer Incharge (West Bengal), said, “We welcome the INS Khanjar, a formidable warship of the Navy’s Eastern Command. She is here on the coast of West Bengal for last few days on a mission. First, she participated in a pan-India coastal exercise. Now, she is here in Kolkata to celebrate the Azadi Ka Mahotsav (75 years of Independence). She will be part of the Navy Day that will be celebrated on December 4. We have invited students, NCC cadets, armed forces personnel and their families to visit the ship.”

INS Khanjar Commanding Officer NVSP Kumar said, “The warship is capable of both offensive and defensive operations and she has been deployed accordingly since its commissioning in 1991. We have celebrated her 31 years and are hopeful to undertake many such operations. It participated recently in C-Vigil.”

It is equipped with various armaments, radars and sensors and is also designed to embark a helicopter.

“I am sure that many will be inspired to join the Navy,” said Rituraj Sahoo.